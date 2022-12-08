Greg DeSanto knows clowning is more than a clown’s red nose

It is a skill, throwing a pie at someone’s face. It takes practice. You need the right angle. You have to have the right hand motion. You need the right implements like a pie tin (actually made of foam rubber) and pie filling (actually shaving cream). It’s a science. It’s physics. It’s propulsion. It’s an art. You in a wig and wearing a red nose.

And, if all is right and good in the world, the pie you throw smashes with perfection into the face of the intended target. And, everyone, victim included, laughs and laughs.

Greg DeSanto knows this. The executive director of Baraboo’s International Clown Hall of Fame knows this. For one thing, he’s a professional clown and has been for decades. For another, he learned a thing or two, long ago, at clown college.

“At 21 years old, I ran away and joined the circus,” he said at the Baraboo museum, near Buster Keaton’s hat hanging on the wall and the rafter of clown paintings, and the funny hats, and the wigs, and the books, and musical instruments, and figurines, and shoes 18 sizes too big.

He learned pie throwing and stilt walking and makeup. He learned how to ride a unicycle. He auditioned for the Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus at Madison Square Garden on a lark. He was in New York City, a kid pursuing a life in the theatre. He wanted to be an actor. But, why not just try out to be a clown? He liked the physical comedians, like Jackie Gleason and Dick Van Dyke, so maybe being a circus clown might be good for a year or two until he found his place in the theatre world spotlight.

He got into a spotlight, but it was down clown alley. “They’re all like me,” DeSanto said, upon looking at the other clowns auditioning. “This is my tribe.”

The tribe of clowns are celebrated at the International Clown Hall of Fame, a non-profit that DeSanto heads up with a board of directors, most of whom are clowns.

The organization was founded in 1987 in Delavan, Wisconsin. It moved to Milwaukee for a time. It found its home in Baraboo in late 2009, opening in 2010. DeSanto remembered the boxes upon boxes of clowning material that arrived from Milwaukee. “For a clown like me, it was my personal Christmas.”

It is the only museum in the world dedicated exclusively to clowns. It is a kaleidoscopic collection of clowning. The first inductees to the Hall of Fame were Red Skelton, Lou Jacobs, Emmett Kelly, Mark Anthony, Felix Adler, and Otto Griebling. There are currently 79 clowns in the Hall of Fame.

“Any clown can be nominated,” DeSanto said. “They just to have these requirements: they had to be a performing clown for at least 20 years; they needed to have a national, or international, reputation; and they need to have the respect of their peers.”

Everyone knows Ronald McDonald. Everyone knows Bozo. But there are many clowns, including those in the Hall of Fame, who haven’t achieved the public’s attention that they should. Take, for instance, the silent film clowns. DeSanto wishes everyone would watch the movies of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. “I met Buster Keaton’s widow,” he said. “It was a great thrill.”

Take, for instance, Mark Anthony. He was a tramp clown who joined the circus in 1937 and never looked back. Anthony once said, “The circus is ever-old and ever-new.”

Clowning, DeSanto insists, isn’t a dying art form, but an evolving one. “People say Jim Carrey is a clown. He is, and he took a lot from Jerry Lewis. Jerry Lewis was a clown who took from a clown before him. And that clown, before him. These people dedicated their lives to this. Their stories should be celebrated.” DeSanto continued, “It’s cliché but we stand on the shoulders of those that came before us.” Those shoulders are high up if they’re on stilts.

As it stands, the organization is recuperating from the pandemic.

“It changed everything,” DeSanto said. “It was a lonely time here.”

The organization has survived and, little by little, is making their way back to firmer financial stability.

In 2023 they’re planning on a Red Skelton exhibition. They’re excited about the return of Baraboo’s Big Top Parade and Circus Celebration, scheduled for June 24, 2023. They’re excited about another Hall of Fame induction ceremony in the coming year, as well.

The winter months are slower. The museum is open by appointment.

“You can donate. You can support,” DeSanto said, “financially, of course, or in spirit. We’ll take it all.”

They’ll take a pie in the face. It’ll bring a smile and smiles are worth a lot.

“It’s not a wig and red nose that make a clown,” DeSanto said. “It’s the spirit.” He sees the spirit of joy and community in Baraboo every day, sometimes atop of a unicycle.