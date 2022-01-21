Habitat homeowner connected to local artist for housewarming gift

BARABOO - A Baraboo resident and Habitat for Humanity homeowner will have a piece of locally-created art for her new property.
Brett Klawitter, the owner of Blank Canvas Arts studio in Baraboo, illustrated a 2 foot by 3 foot painting for his friend Tenesha Sandlin, who is currently building a home on the west side of Baraboo through Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area. The art will be featured in the home once it is completed.
"I have known Tenesha for several years," said Klawitter. "I did not know about this program through Habitat (for Humanity). Nancy Peidelstein reached out to me and said 'Hey, as a local artist, we try and find local artists each year to donate a piece of art to the new Habitat for Humanity homeowners.' Tenesha specifically asked for me."
Peidelstein is director of Art Connection, an area group which has had a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area since 2009.
Klawitter will present the artwork he painted for Sandlin at the new home on Lisa Court in Baraboo Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., according to a Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area release. The piece is an abstract work with an illustration inspired by angel wings and a rainbow-like background using shades of blue, gray, white with a pink arching line.
"Tenesha initially asked for something wings or like angels or dove-inspired painting," said Klawitter. "I really kind of racked my brain on how to do that or what to do and make it kind of my own personality and style."
Habitat for Humanity's partnership with Art Connection Point is what facilitated the art gift from Klawitter to Sandlin.
Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area Executive Director Morgan Pfaff said Sandlin's participation over two years with Habitat for Humanity and the organization's homeowner financial counseling qualified her for a program in which she built the home in partnership with it. Sandlin also qualified with 250 hours of what Pfaff referred to as "sweat equity", or community service.
Pfaff said that after the process, Habitat for Humanity financed the construction of the home and is finding an affordable mortgage based on Sandlin's income.
"The way we make it affordable is by using volunteers to help build the house and then we don't charge any interest," said Pfaff. "That makes her payments much more affordable."
The partnership with Art Connection facilitated a gift in 2019 when new homeowner Andrea Jordan received a work from local artist Kyle Lane. Pfaff also said there was a gift in 2020 between an artist and homeowner in Lake Delton.
"We're really happy to get the program back up and running again," said Pfaff. "This is so unique. It's very costly when they're setting up their first new home and it's stunning that we've been able to find so many artists who are willing to do this program with us."