Habitat homeowner connected to local artist for housewarming gift

"Tenesha initially asked for something wings or like angels or dove-inspired painting," said Klawitter. "I really kind of racked my brain on how to do that or what to do and make it kind of my own personality and style."

Habitat for Humanity's partnership with Art Connection Point is what facilitated the art gift from Klawitter to Sandlin.

Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area Executive Director Morgan Pfaff said Sandlin's participation over two years with Habitat for Humanity and the organization's homeowner financial counseling qualified her for a program in which she built the home in partnership with it. Sandlin also qualified with 250 hours of what Pfaff referred to as "sweat equity", or community service.

Pfaff said that after the process, Habitat for Humanity financed the construction of the home and is finding an affordable mortgage based on Sandlin's income.

"The way we make it affordable is by using volunteers to help build the house and then we don't charge any interest," said Pfaff. "That makes her payments much more affordable."