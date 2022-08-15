Have a gas this weekend at the annual Badger Steam and Gas Show

If seeing a 100,000-pound bulldozer excites you, don't doze off this weekend. If 50-mile tractor rides gets your juices flowing, don't pump the brakes this weekend. If thrashing machines, steam engines, gas tractors, stationary engines, sawmills, metal working, vintage trucks, and more make you want to get up and go, then go to the annual Badger Steam and Gas Show.

Put on by Baraboo's Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club, the event will be taking place August 19-21 at S3347 Sand Road, just off US-12.

"I'm lucky," said Tanner Brethorst, who is on the club's board of directors. "I've attended every Badger Steam & Gas Show since I was born! I'm 44 now. The club is in its 58th year and every year brings new great memories."

The fun begins Friday morning with a tractor ride. Leaving the showgrounds at 8 a.m., tractors from far and wide will rumble over Baraboo's rolling countryside. Whether or not you trek out with the tractors, the showgrounds will have 264 acres filled with tractors, thrashing machines, and much more, including a flea market.

Also on the grounds will be steam engines, like rock crushers and separators. From garden to prairie tractors, rare John Deere, Farmall, and Minneapolis tractors will be on display for attendees.

"The family effort and knowledge sharing from old to young," Brethorst said, "keeping history alive is really cool to see."

There will also be wheeled and stationary gas engines, from enormous industrial-sized ones to small, portable 1-horsepower engines.

This year there's growing excitement over the Allis-Chalmers tractors and equipment that will be displayed. Of special note, there will be an Allis Chalmers 190 Beachmaster Sanitizer.

The Allis-Chalmers machinery, Brethorst said, "will be massive. Last time the Allis group was featured at Baraboo, they set the club record for show attendance. We're thinking they'll do the exact same thing this year. It will be a fantastic feature!"

"The thing that really drives me in this hobby is getting to run our steam engine and use it to power a piece of equipment," Brethorst said. "I get to stand on the platform of this hulking, fire-breathing monster, and go from a guy off the street to being a Superman."

The Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club has been displaying exhibits since 1964.

Badger Steam and Gas Show Badger Steam and Gas Show August 19-21 S3347 Sand Road, Baraboo, WI 53913 $10 admission (kids 12 and under are free) Hours: 8 am - 5 pm daily