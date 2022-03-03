'Headed in the right direction': Pardeeville girls basketball eying bigger things after ending drought

PARDEEVILLE — Victories can serve both short- and long-term purposes.

The Pardeeville high school girls basketball team is hoping its first WIAA Division 4 regional championship in 19 years can do both.

After snapping a nearly two decade long drought with last Saturday’s 44-42 win over Belleville, the No. 3 Bulldogs will take on fifth-seeded New Glarus in their first Div. 4 sectional semifinal since 2003 on Thursday. Second-year coach Joe Guenther and this year’s group hopes it’s not just the start of things to come for the next two weeks, but also for the future of the Pardeeville program.

“I really hope this really triggers something where this program is on the right track, and I think it has been on the right track for a handful of years now, but now showing the fruits of the labor so to speak … people actually see how the program is doing,” Guenther said. “A lot of times when you see a program starting to go in the right direction and succeed, unless you start winning some championships at some level or some point, the other people in the community may not see it.

“I think it’s really good for the program to win this regional championship so they see the program is headed in the right direction.”

The wheels on Pardeeville’s turnaround began before Guenther took over as he credits previous coach Mike Brouette with getting things in motion. Brouette served as head coach for six seasons starting with the 2014-15 campaign, inheriting a Bulldogs program that hadn’t had a winning season in nine years, and ultimately reached a regional final in 2017, a first since 2003.

“He took over a program that was really, really down and he had it moving the right direction when I took over,” Guenther said.

Guenther certainly has things going full steam ahead now, but it wasn’t exactly the case in his first year last winter. The Bulldogs mustered just a 7-12 mark, including 2-5 in Trailways West Conference play, and lost in the regional semifinals.

The sub .500 season wasn’t all for naught, though. Without a single senior on last year’s team, the Bulldogs got a true “dry run” under Guenther, getting the chance to jell and improve together.

“In the beginning I didn’t think much of it, but looking back at it now, it was huge,” Guenther said.

“It really helped because team chemistry was there a lot better than it was last year, and we all communicate a lot better this year,” sophomore Aubrey Maass added.

Senior Savannah Manthey, who played a major role for the Bulldogs last season averaging a team-high 15.8 points per game, acknowledged that last year “was going to be a building year.”

“To be able to come back and prove that we built so much last year, and that playing together over the summer helped, was nice,” she added.

Early rout nothing to worry about

Things didn’t necessarily get off on the right foot, though.

Pardeeville struggled to keep up with Westfield in the teams’ season opener as the Pioneers, coming off their first-ever state appearance, blitzed the Bulldogs, 75-50. Despite seeing all of that progression, the loss posed the team with a quick question that Guenther was unsure how the group would answer.

“I was curious how we would rebound from that loss. We could have been like ‘Okay, we’re not that great of a team,’ but that’s not how it played out,” he said.

“I think we definitely stepped up after that, going into each game knowing we have a chance to win,” Manthey added.

Both were correct, emphatically.

Pardeeville responded with four straight wins, all by double-digits and an average point differential of 20. That strong run wasn’t an anomaly, either, as the Dawgs lost just two other games the rest of the regular season, both to unbeaten, top-ranked, Trailways West champ Randolph, winning all but two of their other games by double-figures.

Things continued in the postseason as Pardeeville edged out Marshall, 74-68, in the regional semifinals before rallying by Belleville, 44-42, in last Saturday’s regional championship to improve to 21-3, setting a new program record for wins in a season, eclipsing the previous mark of 19 set in 1981.

The root of all that growth is simple for Guenther.

“We’ve become more of a family; just relying on each other and supporting each other, it’s just been really family oriented,” he said. “I know that’s kind of cliché at times and not something you can force; we’ve never really forced that family mentality, it just kind of happened and part of why it did is because we spent a whole year together last year.”

New centerpiece opening things up

The Bulldogs put in plenty of time on their own as well, most notably Jessi Ernst. After averaging just 5.1 points per game last season, the 6-foot-2 junior center is Pardeeville’s leading scorer this winter at 16.5 per game. Ernst is averaging a double-double with 11.5 rebounds as well, and her massive improvements have had a profound impact on the team as a whole.

“I think coming into the season we all saw Jessi put in the work over the summer, so we knew when we came in we’d have to center our offense more around her,” Manthey said. “To see that she had grown so much and we could have an inside threat this year, it made our offense that much stronger.”

She wasn’t kidding as Pardeeville is averaging 10 points more than last season with a 56.6 mark. But the Bulldogs new high-powered attack is more than just Ernst.

Manthey is adding 11.3 points per game, while senior Sydnie Wheeler (9.8) and Maass provide other strong scoring options, with Maass helping facilitate things with a team-high 4.8 assists per game.

And those other pieces have stepped up as of late when teams have keyed in on the Bulldogs’ main post threat. Pardeeville’s perimeter shooting has accounted for 14 3-pointers in the last two games, including eight against the Cardinals.

“We want to try to expose the post and get down there, but at the same time, our perimeter shooting, if not for that the last two games, we would have been in trouble,” Guenther said.

“It just honestly opens up so much more, because you can play the whole floor and don’t have to rely on just one spot,” Maass added.

Outside shooting has been the name of the game for the Glarner Knights (20-7), led by leading scorer Lindsey Schadewalt. The 5-10 sophomore guard is averaging 20 points a game and accounted for 55 of New Glarus’ 108 made 3s this season.

A win over the Glarner Knights would move the Bulldogs onto their first sectional final this century against either top-seeded Mineral Point (26-0) or No. 2 La Crosse Aquinas (21-4) and one win away from their first-ever WIAA state tournament appearance.

As special as the prospects of that are, just getting to this point is what Guenther hopes can help keep the Bulldogs from enduring another lengthy regional title drought.

“It’s just been relieving and it’s hard to explain how they’ve just bought into everything,” he said. “And how everything is working out for them, I hope the other people see it and younger girls in the program see it and it just translates into the future for this program.”

