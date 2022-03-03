'Headed in the right direction': Pardeeville girls basketball eying bigger things after ending drought

PARDEEVILLE — Victories can serve both short- and long-term purposes.
The Pardeeville high school girls basketball team is hoping its first WIAA Division 4 regional championship in 19 years can do both.
After snapping a nearly two decade long drought with last Saturday’s 44-42 win over Belleville, the No. 3 Bulldogs will take on fifth-seeded New Glarus in their first Div. 4 sectional semifinal since 2003 on Thursday. Second-year coach Joe Guenther and this year’s group hopes it’s not just the start of things to come for the next two weeks, but also for the future of the Pardeeville program.
“I really hope this really triggers something where this program is on the right track, and I think it has been on the right track for a handful of years now, but now showing the fruits of the labor so to speak … people actually see how the program is doing,” Guenther said. “A lot of times when you see a program starting to go in the right direction and succeed, unless you start winning some championships at some level or some point, the other people in the community may not see it.
“I think it’s really good for the program to win this regional championship so they see the program is headed in the right direction.”
The wheels on Pardeeville’s turnaround began before Guenther took over as he credits previous coach Mike Brouette with getting things in motion. Brouette served as head coach for six seasons starting with the 2014-15 campaign, inheriting a Bulldogs program that hadn’t had a winning season in nine years, and ultimately reached a regional final in 2017, a first since 2003.
“He took over a program that was really, really down and he had it moving the right direction when I took over,” Guenther said.
Guenther certainly has things going full steam ahead now, but it wasn’t exactly the case in his first year last winter. The Bulldogs mustered just a 7-12 mark, including 2-5 in Trailways West Conference play, and lost in the regional semifinals.
The sub .500 season wasn’t all for naught, though. Without a single senior on last year’s team, the Bulldogs got a true “dry run” under Guenther, getting the chance to jell and improve together.
“In the beginning I didn’t think much of it, but looking back at it now, it was huge,” Guenther said.
“It really helped because team chemistry was there a lot better than it was last year, and we all communicate a lot better this year,” sophomore Aubrey Maass added.
Senior Savannah Manthey, who played a major role for the Bulldogs last season averaging a team-high 15.8 points per game, acknowledged that last year “was going to be a building year.”
“To be able to come back and prove that we built so much last year, and that playing together over the summer helped, was nice,” she added.
Early rout nothing to worry about
Things didn’t necessarily get off on the right foot, though.
Pardeeville struggled to keep up with Westfield in the teams’ season opener as the Pioneers, coming off their first-ever state appearance, blitzed the Bulldogs, 75-50. Despite seeing all of that progression, the loss posed the team with a quick question that Guenther was unsure how the group would answer.
“I was curious how we would rebound from that loss. We could have been like ‘Okay, we’re not that great of a team,’ but that’s not how it played out,” he said.
“I think we definitely stepped up after that, going into each game knowing we have a chance to win,” Manthey added.
Both were correct, emphatically.
Pardeeville responded with four straight wins, all by double-digits and an average point differential of 20. That strong run wasn’t an anomaly, either, as the Dawgs lost just two other games the rest of the regular season, both to unbeaten, top-ranked, Trailways West champ Randolph, winning all but two of their other games by double-figures.
Things continued in the postseason as Pardeeville edged out Marshall, 74-68, in the regional semifinals before rallying by Belleville, 44-42, in last Saturday’s regional championship to improve to 21-3, setting a new program record for wins in a season, eclipsing the previous mark of 19 set in 1981.
The root of all that growth is simple for Guenther.
“We’ve become more of a family; just relying on each other and supporting each other, it’s just been really family oriented,” he said. “I know that’s kind of cliché at times and not something you can force; we’ve never really forced that family mentality, it just kind of happened and part of why it did is because we spent a whole year together last year.”
New centerpiece opening things up
The Bulldogs put in plenty of time on their own as well, most notably Jessi Ernst. After averaging just 5.1 points per game last season, the 6-foot-2 junior center is Pardeeville’s leading scorer this winter at 16.5 per game. Ernst is averaging a double-double with 11.5 rebounds as well, and her massive improvements have had a profound impact on the team as a whole.
“I think coming into the season we all saw Jessi put in the work over the summer, so we knew when we came in we’d have to center our offense more around her,” Manthey said. “To see that she had grown so much and we could have an inside threat this year, it made our offense that much stronger.”
She wasn’t kidding as Pardeeville is averaging 10 points more than last season with a 56.6 mark. But the Bulldogs new high-powered attack is more than just Ernst.
Manthey is adding 11.3 points per game, while senior Sydnie Wheeler (9.8) and Maass provide other strong scoring options, with Maass helping facilitate things with a team-high 4.8 assists per game.
And those other pieces have stepped up as of late when teams have keyed in on the Bulldogs’ main post threat. Pardeeville’s perimeter shooting has accounted for 14 3-pointers in the last two games, including eight against the Cardinals.
“We want to try to expose the post and get down there, but at the same time, our perimeter shooting, if not for that the last two games, we would have been in trouble,” Guenther said.
“It just honestly opens up so much more, because you can play the whole floor and don’t have to rely on just one spot,” Maass added.
Outside shooting has been the name of the game for the Glarner Knights (20-7), led by leading scorer Lindsey Schadewalt. The 5-10 sophomore guard is averaging 20 points a game and accounted for 55 of New Glarus’ 108 made 3s this season.
A win over the Glarner Knights would move the Bulldogs onto their first sectional final this century against either top-seeded Mineral Point (26-0) or No. 2 La Crosse Aquinas (21-4) and one win away from their first-ever WIAA state tournament appearance.
As special as the prospects of that are, just getting to this point is what Guenther hopes can help keep the Bulldogs from enduring another lengthy regional title drought.
“It’s just been relieving and it’s hard to explain how they’ve just bought into everything,” he said. “And how everything is working out for them, I hope the other people see it and younger girls in the program see it and it just translates into the future for this program.”
A walk down Memory Lane: What area's veteran boys basketball coaches say are their most memorable games
Arnie Oelke, Fall River
Year, record: 36th, 442-373.
Best postseason finishes: Division 4 state semifinals in 2000.
Most memorable win: There are two. The first was back in 1991 when there was no seeding for the tournament. That year we were 18-2 heading into the first tournament game. We had to go to Pardeeville which was No. 1 in the state in Division 4. The place was packed. They had given us our only two losses that year, 65-60 and 73-60. To make things worse we had to play without one of our starters because he was ill. As we were coming into the Pardeeville school I noticed on their sign they were selling tickets for the next game. I made a point to stop the bus and show the boys that they were expecting to beat us that night. We went on to win the game that night 62-48. That was the first time that a Fall River team had ever won a game of that magnitude. We ended up getting all the way to the sectional finals against Shullsburg but lost in overtime 77-75. They ended up winning the state tournament that year.
The second was in 2000. We were ranked number two in the state behind Cassville. The prior year we made it to the regional final and got beat by a very good Kohler team. In 2000 when we got to the first sectional game we had to play Kohler again. This time we were ready for them and beat them pretty handily, 71-44. Next up was a very good Southwestern team for the sectional championship game. The game was intense like it should be in order to make it to state. The second half was a back-and-forth game. We had a narrow lead late in the game where we made some clutch shots and a few free throws to send us to our first state game in school history. Our fans rushed the court in joy and was an experience that our boys would never forget.
Chris Zwettler, Madison Edgewood
Year, record: 33rd, 480-303.
Best postseason finishes: Division 2 state champions in 2002.
Most memorable win: Obviously beating Seymour in the state finals, 62-38, in 2002 will never be forgotten. With over 40 years of coaching (33 at Edgewood), I have been fortunate to have many memorable games, but I will go with this one:
In 2007 the last week of the season, we had to play Monroe on a Tuesday night at our place and at Verona on Friday. If we win both games we win the conference. Well, we lost to Monroe in OT and that knocked us out of a chance to win the Badger Conference. So we headed to Verona (still in the Badger Conference at the time before later moving to the Big Eight) on Friday. All they had to do was beat us and they would win the title outright. In fact we heard that they had a pep rally that day honoring their conference championship from that winter season and were upbeat about the boys winning that night, etc.
I figured my guys had cashed it in since we lost to Monroe and Verona was very good, so I was preparing for the worst. Well, we not only went in there and beat them, we beat them soundly, 60-51, on their court. Jake Kolb had a monster night that night for us. (He scored 24 points.)
Dan Zweifel, Monona Grove
Year, record: 26th, 313-278
Best postseason finishes: Division 2 state runners-up in 2006 and Division 2 state semifinals in 1998.
Most memorable win: We have had many memorable wins over the years, but I think the best win of my career happened early on. In only my second year, 1998, I was only 27, we made it to the sectional final to take on top-ranked Portage at UW-Whitewater. Portage featured three NCAA Division II basketball players in Chris Stanley (Minnesota Duluth), BJ Brant (St. Cloud St) and Brent Vogelsang (Winona State).
We had three players at 6-foot-7 (Andy Witte, Scott Banaszynksi and Tommy Holler). We played a high 3-2 zone and Witte, who later starred at UW-Eau Claire, had 25. In a highly intense down-to-the-wire game we came out ahead and beat Portage 58-55 to advance to the state tournament at the brand new Kohl Center, which opened two months earlier. It was a tremendous victory and in the top five wins of all time in my 26 years of coaching varsity at Monona Grove.
Steve Collins, Madison Memorial
Year, record: 23rd, 445-122
Best postseason finishes: Division 1 state championships in 2005, 2009 and 2011, and state runners-up in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010.
Most memorable win: When we won the state championship in triple overtime in 2011. With a lot of twists and turns, this was one of the most exciting high school games ever played at the state tournament. Click here for the story from that game.
Bill Otte, Dodgeland
Year, record: 18th, 131-289
Best postseason finishes: Regional semifinals in 2002, 2006, 2009 and 2021.
Most memorable win: Valentine's Day was extra lovely for Otte and his Trojans in 2006. "Dodgeland beat Cambridge 69-68 on a Mike Szopinski 3-point field goal off a side out of bounds play right in front of the team's bench," he recalled of the second win during a late-season five-game winning streak.
Derrick Smit, Cambria-Friesland
Year, record: 18th, 189-197
Best postseason finishes: Regional finals in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2020 and 2021.
Most memorable win: I’ve had a lot of exciting games over the years and many special moments and teams. Unfortunately I don’t have the big regional or sectional wins. I feel for a very small school of about 100 kids our program has been highly competitive for many years but have lost to eventual state champions in the regionals over the years like Randolph and last year Hustisford. I’m very proud of our program's success and player development both on and off the court. I consider myself very blessed to have been coaching at my alma mater for over 25 years and 18 years as head coach.
Chris Lindert, Pardeeville
Year, record: 16th, 229-177.
Best postseason finish: Division 4 state semifinals in 2018.
Most memorable win: There are two. The first one is from 2018 when Johnny Kamrath made a free throw with a second to play to beat Mineral Point and advance to the state tournament. The second one would be when Pardeeville beat Montello (this year). What made it special was the 37 points Derek Lindert scored that put him at 2,000 points for his career.
Todd Nesheim, Mount Horeb
Year, record: 14th, 201-124.
Best postseason finishes: Division 2 state champions in 2015.
Most memorable win: The 41-38 win against Monona Grove in the sectional finals at Sun Prairie High School in 2015. Here’s why:
The year prior, we lost in the sectional final game at Sun Prairie against Greendale. That team was 22-0 in the regular season and then made it to the sectional final before losing. We felt like we were good enough to get to state and came up short. Heartbreaking.
In this tournament run, we had to beat several conference schools to get there, which is not an easy task. Some of those schools were good enough themselves to probably make it to state (Monroe, Sauk, Deforest, Monona Grove).
It was the first time a Mount Horeb boys basketball team had been to state since 1941. It got the monkey off our back so to speak, and although it didn’t make up for losing the year prior, we overcame that mental hurdle.
Being an afternoon game, we got time after the game to really enjoy the victory as a community. Fire truck rides, get togethers, we had our banquet the very next day, all of which was awesome.
I had heard a lot of people say that the sectional final game is the toughest game on the run to a state championship, and I would completely agree. There is a lot of pressure in that game to make it, especially for this team with what happened the prior year. The following by the community that this team had will never be forgotten. The full gyms on a regular basis both at home and on the road was something we talk about to this day.
Other people in our program may argue that the championship games at state were the most memorable and certainly that would be hard to argue. Those wins vs West DePere and Rice Lake at the state tournament will never be forgotten.
The other game that is an obvious one for me is our 2010 regional final upset over a Monroe team that was coming off several state tournaments. For me, this was the victory that got our program off and running.
Ben Schambow, Columbus
Year, record: 13th, 155-146
Best postseason finishes: Sectional semifinals in 2019 and 2020.
Most memorable win: I would have to say our regional championship during the 2018-19 season. The Columbus boys program had not won a regional title since the 1991-92 season. We had a pretty good team with a couple of very good scorers, Ben Emler and Trent Casper. We came into the postseason as a 6 seed, so expectations weren't overly high from the outside, but we knew we were capable of making a postseason run. In order to do that, however, we needed to get through the 2 and 3 seeds (on the road) to have a chance at sectionals. We got through 3-seeded Lomira and then headed to 2-seeded Omro the following day. Knowing our seed, we knew we had nothing to lose and everything to gain. We played an inspired game, got contributions from every player and had played the most complete game of the season. The players and coaches knew the significance of the game and how long it had been since the program had achieved that goal. It was certainly a proud moment for everyone involved.
P.J. Osvald, Wayland Academy
Year, record: 13th, 69-173
Best postseason finishes: Regional semifinals in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2018
Most memorable win: In January 2014, we went on the road and defeated Central Wisconsin Christian 69-61. CWC had a tremendous team that year, led by all-state forward Tyler De Young, and ultimately advanced to the sectional final. At that point in the season, we were coming off a tough loss to Messmer and CWC was 9-0 and ranked No. 3 in the coaches’ poll.
Our team was led by a trio of seniors, Can Ozbalkan, Nick Ptaschinski and Eric Vaubel, all of whom played well that night. The game wasn’t as close as the final score. Can controlled the game from the point guard spot, scoring 31 points and dishing out seven assists. Eric had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Nick was our leading scorer on the season, but that night he excelled at defense and rebounding, and hit some big 3-point shots. We got great effort from our other starters and the bench that night.
The memory of that evening sticks with me partly because I was so proud of how the kids worked together and partly because of the elation I could feel from the team in the locker room. From the team leaders through the kids who didn’t get into the game, everyone was happy, everyone contributed and it seemed like everyone had a sense that if we kept working it could be a special season. Another thing that stuck with me was during the handshake line, I overheard CWC’s Tyler De Young tell Eric “You’re a great player,” which validated what I knew about Eric, but it was a kind and sportsmanlike thing to say, and I was impressed with De Young both as a player and person.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.