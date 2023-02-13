Is there any better combination than peanut butter and jelly? Well, let's think on that. What about peanut butter and chocolate? What if peanut butter left jelly for chocolate? What if peanut butter and chocolate's relationship became less than ideal and jelly came calling?

Love triangles can be tricky things. Love can be crazy. There's, perhaps, no better local combination between love and art than in this coming weekend's production of "Crazy Love," put on by the Creative Alliance of Baraboo (CAB).

It takes place on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. at Zeman's Old Highway House in West Baraboo. Tickets are $8. The show is adult-themed, featuring relationships in several different forms.

"Crazy Love" is a production of eight short plays, all written by locals. The shows include "You Get Used to the Smell," by Mark and Laura Hamdan-Krause; "Heartstrings," by Brittany Ogden; "For the Love Of," by Scott Kindschi; "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," by Rhonda Hess; "Dungeons & Dragons & Divorce," by Kendal Roland; "My Favorite Food," by Ned O'Reilly; and two peanut butter-centric plays by Ben Bromley. To add to the fun, six- to eight-word love stories will to be read onstage.

(Here's one: Two strangers go to a play. A spark.)

Most all of the members of cast and crew are from the Baraboo area.

One of the cast members is peanut butter. A local actor will take on the nutty role as part of a short play written by Ben Bromley. Bromley helped found CAB in 2012 and has been part of the organization in various iterations since: board secretary, board president, producer, actor, singer, and playwright.

"Sour Grapes" was a play that he wrote that was performed at CAB years ago about that dramatic love triangle of peanut butter, jelly, and chocolate. The sequel, "Reunited and It Feels So Good," to be performed as part of "Crazy Love," brings back the trio in quite the romantic entanglement.

"Giving playwrights," Bromley said, "an opportunity to see their work go from page to stage is a critical component of CAB's mission." Bromley continued, "It is a thrill to see characters you created come to life before your very eyes."

Eyes will be on Bromley's new piece, and other works from local Baraboobians.

Brittany Ogden is a lead technician from Loganville. She's also a playwright. She stumbled on CAB's Facebook page in 2018 when it was seeking scripts for a coming production. She thought she'd give it a whirl. "My first script was respectfully declined," she said, "but my curiosity was piqued." She's since written a handful of short plays for CAB.

For "Crazy Love" she wrote "Heartstrings." It's a glimpse into a couple's attempt to overcome doubt in their relationship.

Ogden, who said CAB "has been a safe space to explore and hone my writing style over the years," is already thinking of what play she'll write for CAB in the fall.

Meanwhile, there's a local night auditor working on a clown play. Wisconsin Dells' Scott Kindschi, night auditor at Christmas Mountain Village, has been thinking about clowns a lot lately for the "Crazy Love" show.

He said, "Since there's been so many evil clown movies and shows the last few years, I thought it would be nice to have a non-threatening clown (fitting in with Baraboo's history) find true love himself."

Scott Kindschi was one of CAB's founding members. He frequently collaborates with his wife, Carolynn, on scripts and has a long history of both improv and the Baraboo art community as a whole.

"There are a lot of towns across the country that have community theatres, and that's great," he said. "But it's not very common to find a smaller community that can embrace all the different forms of theatre, as well." Baraboo, he said, does.

And a warm embrace of local art is perfect during Valentine's Day week. It's about as perfect as peanut butter and jelly. Or is it peanut butter and chocolate? No matter, CAB's "Crazy Love" will be a sweet way to spend an evening.