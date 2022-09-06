Helping cure MS through tossing bean bags

When you have a friend in need you step up. Sometimes, holding bean bags. Leah’s Ladies’ 14th annual Bean Bag Toss Tournament, a fundraiser for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, takes place on Sept. 10 at the Vines in Sauk City.

Leah’s Ladies are a group of seven women who have been friends for over 20 years. In May of 2002, one of those friends, Leah Gilbert, at the age of 23, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). Ever since, the group of friends has rallied around her and supported MS research through events, such as the coming Bean Bag Toss Tournament.

“We are a lucky group of women,” Tara Breunig, one of the seven friends, said. From Cross Plains, she said, “We have endless support from local businesses, friends, and family to make this event successful.”

In the last 14 years, they’ve raised over $145,000 for MS. Aside from the tournament, the organization has organized garage sales, bratwurst stands, band sponsored nights at local bars, and more. Their biggest fundraiser of the year is the Bean Bag Toss Tournament.

This year’s event includes the toss, a silent auction, food, and more. Further, on Sept. 17 at the Village Pub in Sauk City, the band West of 12 will donate their cover charge to the organization.

Leah Gilbert, her husband, and three kids live in Minnesota now. “Her MS is under control and she’s doing well,” Breunig reports. “She enjoys being at her lake house and being with friends and family. She’s living life to the fullest.”

They donated $30,000 to MS research after last year’s event. This year, they’re hoping for $35,000. Teams come from across the state. Last year they had 70 teams competing.

The other members of Leah’s Ladies include: Kate Salveson, Eilis Ballweg, and Sindee Granger, and Nicole Haselwander, all of Sauk Prairie; Mary Helwig of Merrimac, and Gilbert, who now resides in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Recent findings from a National Multiple Sclerosis Society study estimates nearly 1 million people in the United States are living with MS. About 200 new cases are diagnosed each week in the US. There currently is no cure for MS but medicines and other treatments help control the condition.

Breunig said, “We hope through our added efforts that someday there will be a world free of MS.”

In the meantime, Leah, her friends, and Wisconsinites will keep tossing bean bags with friendships deepening.

Leah's Ladies Bean Bag Toss Tournament Bean Bag Toss Tournament Saturday at The Vines, W13002 Schoepp Road, Sauk City Food stand, raffles and silent auction begins at noon. Tournament begins at 1 p.m.