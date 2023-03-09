Another winter storm has hit Wisconsin and with it the snow gets deeper and deeper. Before you zip up your coat, slip on your gloves, and grab your shovel, think twice. Shoveling snow, particularly for those over the age of 45, can be dangerous and, sometimes, fatal.

In a study done by the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, an estimated 200,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for snow shoveling related incidents from 1990 to 2006, or an average of roughly 11,500 people a year.

Further, the study noted 1,647 deaths, all of which were cardiac related. Shoveling snow can trigger heart attacks.

With nearly half of American adults having cardiovascular diseases, according to a 2019 report done by the American Heart Association, shoveling snow can have dire consequences.

One factor for the fatalities is the weather itself. Cold temperatures can raise blood pressure and constrict arteries.

Add to that the excursion of shoveling snow, particularly wet and heavy snow, and it can become a deadly combination.

In a 1995 study it was revealed that two activities — shoveling snow and running on a treadmill — generated roughly the same heart rate in a group of young adult men. Snow shoveling, between the two, actually spurred a higher systolic blood pressure.

Further, the chore requires engaging seldom used arm muscles, while the legs remain mostly still. With that, blood pools to the lower extremities.

Straining and breath-holding — both common activities while shoveling snow — further compounds the problem.

The National Safety Council suggests anyone over the age of 40 to look for alternatives to rid your driveway and sidewalks of snow. Or, at the very least, take precautions.

Some tips for snow shovel safety:

Do not shovel snow after eating or while smoking.

Stretch before you begin.

Take it slow.

Push the snow rather than lifting it. If you do lift it, use a small shovel or only partially fill your shovel.

Lift with your legs, not your back.

Do not work past the point of exhaustion.

Know the signs of a heart attack. Stop immediately and call 911 if you're experiencing any of them.

With several inches of snow predicted throughout the state, be careful. A clear driveway is a beautiful thing. Staying alive, more so.