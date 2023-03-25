A section of state highway cutting through Devil’s Lake State Park and the Merrimac Preserve is set for extensive repairs beginning in 2026.

Wisconsin Highway 113 is currently the subject of construction planning by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) for a nearly 8-mile stretch in Sauk County. The roadway slated for repairs begins at the highway’s intersection with Wisconsin Highway 78 north of Prairie du Sac and ends at Mound Street in Baraboo.

Ryan Wallace, a project engineer with consultants Baxter and Woodman, presented the plans at the project’s first public involvement meeting at the Baraboo City Administration Building on Thursday, March 23. The project is slated to begin in 2026.

“It will be a pavement replacement project,” said Wallace. “It was originally scoped to be a resurfacing, but the DOT did a pavement design report that indicated that pavement replacement would be more appropriate.”

The pavement condition along the 7.6-mile stretch is deteriorating and has various cracking issues.

Wallace said that the top 4 inches of current pavement will be milled (removal of asphalt layer). The remaining asphalt and aggregate material (gravel) will be pulverized or milled to become the new base for repaving and 4 new inches of asphalt will be added from there.

One small area of the project (approximately a half-mile long) near Devil’s Lake just south of the highway’s intersection with County Highway DL will be fully closed during construction. This is to create a straighter horizontal curve than the one which currently exists in that area.

“There was separate funding applied for as a part of the HSIP (Highway Safety Improvement Program) fund,” said Wallace. “This curve will be reconstructed. It is about a 480-foot radius now, and it will be about a 1,300-foot radius after construction. It is a relatively sharp curve now, and it will be made more gentle.”

Wallace mentioned a fatality that occurred in 2020 on that curve when a driver rolled into it too fast and failed to turn left with the road, causing her vehicle to crash into the ditch on the right side. He said the incident was one of a “history of off-the-road crashes.”

“That precipitated a safety analysis that determined reconstruction was appropriate,” said Wallace.

Detour routes for the full road closure area of the project will be along Highway 78 and U.S. Highway 12. All other areas of the constructed road will be open to traffic and reduced to one lane traveling each direction. Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures and flagging operations.

Wallace said that access to driveways along the construction corridor will remain open throughout the project. He said that limited time closures of driveways could be required when work is being done “directly adjacent” to those property entrances.

Construction contractors will notify property owners in advance of such closures. Access to Devil’s Lake and the Merrimac Preserve will also remain open during construction.

“Those levels of details will be more articulated once the contractor is selected and we have a pre-construction meeting,” said Wallace.

Road shoulders will be widened as part of the project. Existing shoulders on the corridor range from 1 to 3 feet of a combination of pavement and gravel. Proposed shoulders, according to Wallace, are set to be 3 feet of pavement and 1 foot of gravel throughout the constructed area. There will be no impacts to ditches on either side of the road.

Throughout the rest of 2023, the department will undergo environmental analysis, continued planning, and real estate acquisition. Additional right-of-way from Devil’s Lake will need to be acquired from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for the redesign of the sharp curve.