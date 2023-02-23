Wisconsin and beer are synonymous. Pabst, Miller, and Schlitz are now iconic and all born in the state. According to Statista, Wisconsin has 5.2 craft beer breweries per 100,000 Wisconsin residents, one of the highest levels per capita in the country.

There are now over 200 breweries across the state, with, seemingly, new ones popping up monthly. A recent study released by the National Beer Wholesalers Association and the Beer Institute shows that Wisconsin’s beer industry contributes $9 billion (that's with a b) annually to the state’s economy. Drink Wisconsibly, indeed.

That said, spirits are beating brews in new market data, nationally. A recent report, put out by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, notes that spirits surpassed beer for U.S. market share supremacy, based on supplier revenues.

In 2022, spirits had 42.1% of market share. Beer had 41.9% of market share. It is the first time spirits have ever surpassed beer. Overall, spirit supplier sales in the U.S. were up 5.1% in 2022 with a record $37.6 billion.

Sauk County is home to a bevy of breweries, but distilleries have made headway.

Take, for instance, Wollersheim Winery and Distillery in Prairie du Sac. Known for its award-winning wines and its rich history – vineyards have been on the property since the 1840s – the company opened a distillery on the property in 2015.

The distillery gave Wollersheim a dedicated space to distill spirits and gave them more fermentation space to make wine to be distilled into brandy.

Distiller Tom Lenerz makes on-site brandies, bourbon, whiskey, gin, and absinthe. From Wisconsin apple brandy to pear eau de vie; red vermouth to brandy old fashioned in a can; the distillery is hard at work providing spirits to spirited Wisconsinites.

In Baraboo, Driftless Glen, an award-winning craft distillery, offers tours, tastings, a restaurant, and more.

Owned by Brian and Renee Bemis, the distillery uses local Midwest grain and water from the driftless region, producing barrel bourbon and rye daily.

Their column still is 44-feet tall and weighs 10,000 pounds.

Their bourbon is distilled from local corn and aged in new American oak barrels. They also offer rye whiskeys, vodka, brandy, and gin.

North of Baraboo in Wisconsin Dells is Dells Distillery. Established in 2013, the facility offers vodka, whiskey, brandy, and rum, with 14 unique tap lines throughout. One of their more unique offerings is their ginger brandy.

Wisconsin beer isn’t going anywhere, other than to continue to climb. The same, though, can be said for the burgeoning spirits market. Distillers are here and will be. There’s J. Henry and Sons Bourbon Tasting Room and Farm, located in Dane; Altered Spirits Distillery in Slinger; and Ledgerock Distillery in Fond du Lac, among others.

Shot glasses are taking their shots at pint glasses, but all in good spirit.