Home surrounded by Circus World in Baraboo coming down

A single-family house surrounded by Circus World Museum is being demolished Tuesday.

The Riley house, located on the 500 block of Lynn Street, was the longtime home of the Riley family in Baraboo, according to an email from former Baraboo resident Sophia Maruska. She said her great-grandmother Opal Riley refused to sell the house in the late 1960s to Circus World Museum. Maruska said after Riley was transferred to nursing home care in 2005, Circus World Museum took ownership of the house and had various performers reside there until 2012.

"It really is like a piece of Baraboo is going," said Maruska in an email. "The history on the house is that Opal Riley bought the house in 1963. They (the circus) had already bought and demolished most of the houses on Lynn Street, but Opal refused. She just didn't want to move again."

Opal Riley lived at the house until the fall of 2003 before going to the hospital and, later, the nursing home, according to Maruska. She died Dec. 8, 2008, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center at the age of 96.

Opal's obituary said she enjoyed tending her garden in her yard and had worked in the kitchen at St. Clare's. Maruska said her great-grandmother, who didn't like circus music, always received free tickets to the circus.

"As with all structures, transitions are tough," said Circus World Museum director Scott O'Donnell. "It's a house that has been part of our experience for the entire time that we've been here over 63 years. Many of those years, Mrs. Riley would be out on the back porch and she'd give us a wave every morning as our workers came in."

Circus World Museum Ringmaster Dave SaLoutos said in an email that Riley promised former Circus World Director Chappie Fox in the 1960s that she would give the circus the first opportunity to purchase the property after she left it.

"Once Mrs. Riley passed on and the house was acquired by Circus World from her family and her estate, it served as temporary housing for some of our performers from 2006 to 2012," said O'Donnell.

O'Donnell went on to mention that one of the performers that stayed in the house during those years was a clown. He said that the majority of temporary residents in the house were Chinese acrobats. The house has been vacant since 2013, according to O'Donnell.

"The home was the only private home that jutted out into what was otherwise Circus World property on the south side of the Baraboo River," said SaLoutos.

After the house's 1950s-era furnace could no longer be repaired and the house required re-wiring and new plumbing, SaLoutos said demolition plans were made.

"We envision that area in the future being used for a potential year-round performance building," said O'Donnell.