Homicide trial against woman who admitted to shooting Westfield man begins

It was a matter of reading between the lines for jurors as the homicide trial against a Richland Center woman began Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Amber M. Lundgren, 38, faces life imprisonment for her admitted shooting of Christopher Lytle in September 2019, charged with felony first-degree intentional homicide and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Attorneys opened with arguments after they spent the entire previous day choosing the jury, which has taken roughly four hours in past county court trials. Sauk County prosecutors argued that while Lundgren initially admitted to shooting then 37-year-old Lytle and claimed it was self-defense during a physical altercation, more evidence collected by investigators will show as the trial goes on that is not what happened.

Prosecutors aim to lay out all of the events chronologically in a closing argument after the questioning of witnesses and presentation of evidence. They will attempt to show that Lundgren did not act in self-defense, as Lundgren’s attorney, Andrew Martinez argues, for the reason she told police she shot Lytle in the back of the head.

Martinez worked in his questioning to highlight Lytle as someone who carried on multiple romantic relationships with women at the same time without their knowledge.

Lytle’s girlfriend at the time of his death, Sunny Ferraro, testified that she was unaware Lytle had been contacting and dating other women during their year-long relationship.

Under questioning from prosecutor Emily Eklund, Ferraro said she was never concerned for her safety nor was she ever afraid to say no to Lytle in the time that she knew him.

Sauk County District Attorney Michael Albrecht asked John Lytle about his youngest son. A photo of Christopher Lytle was projected on the wall. It was Christopher posing with a friend at an event dressed in medieval garb, smiling.

“Christopher was a very fun-loving young man,” John Lytle said. “He loved role-playing, he loved going out and being with people, having fun; he would do things whether he was at work or with his friends, he just loved to have fun.”

John Lytle said though the 37-year-old carried on the family tradition of military service, Christopher was not a violent person and that as far as he knew, his son had never fired upon anyone in combat. Instead, he dispatched helicopters to aid in evacuations for injured or otherwise in-need service members. Even in his “clan” of fellow role-play enthusiasts, he chose the role of storyteller, not fighter.

“When push came to shove, Christopher would get up and walk away,” Lytle said. “He would just leave and go by himself. He always dealt with conflict like that. Never violent, at least I never saw him to be violent.”

Nick Gray, who said he knew Christopher Lytle for roughly two years and had employed him for about a year, echoed the sentiment. He told prosecutors that when one of the more aggressive types of men who worked on construction sites with him tried to start an argument, Christopher would “brush it off” and not long after, they would be friends.

Witnesses outlined the last day people saw Christopher Lytle alive.

On Sept. 21, 2019, he woke up with Ferraro by his side and they went to visit Gray, of Oxford, mid-morning to talk about potentially renting a home together. Then they drove to Portage to run errands and went to Baraboo before returning to the place where they lived together.

Ferraro said she changed shoes and left for her 4 p.m. shift. Gray said Lytle showed up at his home around 4 p.m. to drop off an item Gray had asked him to buy for work on a pool. They talked for a little less than two hours before Gray said Lytle received a phone call and hastily told his friend and boss that he had to leave. Gray said Lytle told him he was going to the Ho-Chunk casino near Baraboo to meet some friends.

But surveillance from the facility shows that instead, Lytle got into the passenger side of a vehicle registered to Lundgren and the car left the parking lot of the casino.

According to the criminal complaint based on police questioning of Lundgren, she said the pair rode around in the vehicle. She said that as she drove, Lytle offered her illegal drugs and then began to initiate physical sexual overtures. She told police that when they parked at the end of Levee Road near North Hein Road in Fairfield, Lundgren dismissed his attempts at sexual activity. She said when she told Lytle no, he became angry and hit her in the face more than once before getting out of the car and walking over to the driver’s side.

Lundgren said Lytle dragged her out of the car and was on top of her, but she managed to get away and back to the car. She told police Lytle was on his knees with his back to her when she pulled out a .38 caliber handgun and fired at him, hitting the back of his head. Lundgren said she was afraid Lytle would “get back up” so she used the car door to lean over and shot him again in the back of the neck. Lundgren then left in her car.

Lundgren told detectives she threw both gun cartridges in a dumpster in Richland Center the next day. The gun was then stored at her parents’ home where it was later found by authorities.

