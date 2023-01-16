Hoop dreams: Baraboo youth take on the Elks Hoop Shoot challenge

For Claytin DuCharme, it's all on the line. Quite literally, it's all on the line — the free throw line.

He stands on the basketball court, 15 feet away from the hoop. He shoots. Swish. He shoots again. Swish. He shoots for a third time; a fourth, a 15th, a 20th, and 25th time. He shoots free throws, and makes them, as part of the Elks Hoop Shoot, a competition put on, locally, by Baraboo Elks Lodge #688.

The Elks' national free throw shooting contest is the largest and most visible of the many youth activities sponsored by Elks Lodges throughout the country. Over 3 million youth, between the ages of 8 and 13, participate each year.

Baraboo's Claytin DuCharme is one of those participants.

"My friends told me to try," the 13-year-old said. "It's fun heading there early in the morning and meeting new people."

He takes another shot. Swish. Another. Swish. He made enough free throws at the local competition in December to become a Baraboo champion.

He, along with five others, won the first round and will now travel to Beaver Dam this weekend for the district finals which will be held at Wayland Academy on January 19.

Win that, and they're off to the national championship in Chicago, home of the Elks organization. The names of the national winners are engraved on plaques at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

"It reinforces the ideals of hard work and determination," said Beth Goethel, a Baraboo Elk for the past four years who organized the local Elks Hoop Shoot event with Gabe Jensen. "It's about setting goals and perseverance in response to falling short and getting back up and doing it again."

Goethel wouldn't be surprised if Baraboo's champions succeed at the Beaver Dam event, moving on to Chicago's competition.

Aside from DuCharme, Baraboo champions include: Eliza Kuehl, 8; Carter Pierce, 9; Josie Kuehl, 10, Vinns Nguyen, 11; and Reese Manke, 12.

"I think my favorite memory," Goethel said, "was the 4-time tie-breaker between three girls in the 12-13 age group. They were all fierce competitors but cheered each other on as they competed." She continued, "To me, this exemplifies the epitome of sportsmanship, connection, and true success."

Tyler Fish, Baraboo High School's head varsity boys basketball coach, agrees. He volunteered at the December event in Baraboo.

"In my eyes, basketball is the greatest sport in the world, and I enjoy seeing kids having fun and competing in this great sport," he said.

Claytin shoots another free throw. He makes it.

Fish said, "Competition brings out everyone's best and teaches us good life lessons regardless of if you win or lose."

There have been many winners in Baraboo. The Baraboo Elks Lodge #688 started hosting the Elks Hoop Shoot in the 1970s. This year there were 28 participants after a 10-year hiatus. Over 2,000 local youth have participated since its inception in Baraboo.

The Elks Hoop Shoot, nationally, began as a local program by an Elks Lodge in Corvallis, Oregon, in 1946. The national competition began in 1972 with a championship held in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Elks organization devotes much of its energy to support America's youth. Nationally, lodges and Elks members sponsor more than 1,000 Boy Scout troops, over 3,000 Little League teams, and support a plethora of Boys and Girls Clubs and Campfire Girls.

The Elks support children like Claytin DuCharme standing at the free-throw line, firing up another shot. Swish.

"Back in the day, I could have probably held my own," Goethel said on her own free-throw making skill. "I still love to shoot around a bit but it's obvious I'm out of practice."

As for Tyler Fish, he's not sure how he'd stack up against DuCharme, the young champion.

"I'm getting old," he admitted, "and my playing days are behind me." He said of the Baraboo champions, "All I know is that we have some great free throw shooters."

"I'll get to go to other cities," DuCharme said, "and play against better people."

Or, perhaps not. Adversity comes to great players. In a tournament last weekend, DuCharme broke his wrist in two places. The family visited an orthopedic doctor this week. He has a splint but the doctor said he's good to go as long as there's no contact.

The great boxer, Jack Dempsey, once said, "A champion is someone who gets up when he can't."

Claytin DuCharme: a Baraboo champion if ever there was one. He'll be standing on the line with a broken wrist.

DuCharme, and the other Baraboo free throw shooting whizzes, will take the court in Beaver Dam eager for the national title.

"It gives our youth an opportunity to compete," Goethel said, "and succeed through hard work."

Another free throw shot goes in. Or, it doesn't. It's a victory, regardless.