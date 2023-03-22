It doesn’t take a big Kermit-ment to be a frog calling survey volunteer.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to participate in the annual Frog and Toad Survey to help document frog and toad breeding calls throughout the state this spring and summer.

Local volunteers can participate in a couple of ways:

The Traditional Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey requires volunteers to drive along a pre-set route for three nights of survey effort, once each in early spring, late spring and early summer. Volunteers make 10 stops per night, listening for five minutes at each site, documenting the species heard calling and the relative abundance of each species.

With the Phenology Survey, volunteers help monitor when frogs and toads first start calling each spring. Phenology volunteers choose one wetland to monitor throughout the frog calling season and record data as often as possible for five minutes per night.

“Frog volunteers effectively help the Wisconsin DNR monitor our frog and toad populations both annually, and in the longer term, which helps officials determine their status and distribution,” said Andrew Badje, Conservation Biologist with the Wisconsin DNR’s Natural Heritage Conservation Bureau.

Badje has coordinated the Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey since 2010, when he began work at the department.

“By using volunteers who want to help and care about frogs, it’s an incredibly effective way to track all 12 of our native frog and toad species in Wisconsin,” he said.

Badje is particularly fond of the Blanchard’s cricket frog.

“For the better part of a fall and spring,” on one of his first field research jobs, “I was able to have numerous encounters with this tiny frog, and help gain some scientific insights that have, hopefully, led to some proactive conservation efforts for this species on its norther edge of range here in Wisconsin.”

The 12 species of frogs in Wisconsin are: the American toad, American bullfrog, Blanchard’s cricket frog, Cope’s gray tree frog, gray tree frog, green frog, northern leopard frog, pickerel frog, spring peeper, wood frog, mink frog, and the boreal chorus frog.

Badji likes all the frogs and “froggers,” too. Froggers are those who volunteer. Some have been at it a long while.

Mark and Susan Foote-Martin started volunteering in 1983 when Mark became alarmed at the precipitous decline of the Northern Leopard Frog. It crashed in the 1970s.

“I was lucky to see one leopard frog per year,” he said.

Both are retired DNR conservation biologists. They like the spring peepers and enjoy volunteering.

“They’re one of the first to call each spring and are abundant in many wetlands,” he said. “With long term monitoring, we see the impact of climate change and can track what happens to individual species."

It’s important work.

“Frogs may seem insignificant,” Badje said, “however, they form a large part of the food chain across the world.” Many of the more charismatic species, like birds, rely on robust populations of frogs to feed on throughout a portion of the year. Badje said, “They also serve as an indicator species with wetlands and aquatic health.”

Whether you gravitate to the American toad or the boreal chorus frog, a chorus of frog volunteers will do the area good.

For more information about volunteering, visit www.dnr.wisconsin.gov.