In the first time for at least a decade, the mayor of Baraboo has vetoed a measure passed unanimously by the city council.

Mayor Rob Nelson announced the use of his veto ability in a recent statement, outlining concerns over a proposed apartment building west of U.S. Highway 12.

“This is not something I do lightly, and it is not my intent to antagonize the Council or City staff,” Nelson wrote in a memo to Baraboo City Council members Jan. 29. “However…I feel that it is a mistake to invest in development projects west of Highway 12 at this time.”

The resolution to enter into an agreement with the seller of 9.7 acres of land within Tax Increment Finance District 11, Spirit Lake LLC, and the proposed developer, Pewit’s Landing LLC, of a residential complex with roughly 250 apartments was passed 8-0 during the second council meeting in January. Ald. Scott Sloan was absent.

The resolution outlined a partnership with the other two entities, in which the city would allow development of the first planned phase of three that involves nearly 22 acres being separated into quarters for development. It was namely to approve a development agreement. The contract calls for Pewit’s Landing LLC to meet certain thresholds in order to receive tax incentives, a standard practice for development within a TID.

City Administrator Casey Bradley was involved in crafting the development agreement.

“Their new value that they would create would offset the cost of footing, infrastructure,” Bradley said. “In the residential development, they guaranteed, by 2027, $20 million of new housing development. That would cover the cost, $3.2 million roughly, of infrastructure costs.”

The drafted agreement allows for up to $4.7 million to be relayed back to both the developer and seller in annual installments beginning in October 2025. The payments would be given from the increment finance tax revenue created by the development.

Nelson expressed no concerns about the cost of the work. He largely referred to the city Comprehensive Plan, last updated in 2005, as reason for his concerns. One is the distance of the proposed development from the city and its potential for being disconnected from the community because of the separation of the major highway.

“I am also wary of the limited access to the site,” Nelson said. “We have no guarantee that the property to the west will develop and offer an alternate route.”

Another concern Nelson expressed is the potential for erosion of landscape which serves as beautification for the city.

“Preserving the rural character and viewscapes west of the highway enhances the allure of our community and provides a valuable balance to the commercial corridors on the east side of the highway,” Nelson said. “I believe that crossing that border with urban development will lead to a steady sprawl of construction to the west, eroding the natural beauty of our area and jeopardizing amenities such as Pewit’s Nest itself.”

Nelson expressed concern over the city not following the comprehensive plan guidelines adopted at the time, which acknowledged that in 20 years from its adoption, less than two years from now, which call for “a separate, detailed planning process…that employs meaningful public participation that identifies opportunities and constraints, and articulates a vision for each area.”

He noted that a goal of the recently adopted strategic plan is to ensure members of the public have a clear understanding of council members’ actions.

One member of the public who spoke during the late January meeting was Lisa Garse, who said in her work with elderly community members, she has heard a number of concerns over a lack of transparency by the city.

Garse asked the council to table its closed session consideration of the development agreement until members of the public could learn more in order to provide feedback to their elected officials. Instead, they voted. That shows they are unwilling to be transparent with city residents, Garse said.

The delay caused by the veto was a positive thing, Garse said, because it could give people a chance to attend and speak their minds about the project. She said that before that meeting, little information had been released about it and that whether it is good or bad for the community, residents have a right to know more about how taxes are being spent.

She condemned Baraboo City Council and staff for giving “no opportunity” for public feedback, though she knew of a number of people who contacted their council members directly to voice their concerns over a lack of transparency.

Because the measure was vetoed, it will be brought back to council members for another vote during Tuesday’s council meeting. The law requires a two-thirds vote to override the veto.

Garse said she was hopeful people could speak their minds during a public comment period of that meeting since they were not given earlier chances. Nelson expressed a similar sentiment in his memorandum.

“At the very least, this veto will give any interested parties a chance to express their opinion to the council at our next meeting,” Nelson said. “It may turn out that no one cares to comment, but I think good governance requires us to at least give the public that opportunity.”

