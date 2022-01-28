How an offensive change and added energy have catapulted Pardeeville girls basketball to the next level

PARDEEVILLE – Second-year coach Joe Guenther doesn’t want people to underestimate the heart and energy of his players for the Pardeeville high school girls basketball team.

From the get-go this season, the Bulldogs – who returned everyone on the roster – listened to their coach continue to preach that the more passion they give during practice and games, the better the outcome will be.

“I came into the beginning of the season saying, ‘If we’re going to be successful, we need to play with heart and energy,’” Guenther said. “They bought into that because they’ve been doing it and we’ve been winning games.”

The fruits of the Bulldogs’ labor have been plentiful: A 14-2 overall record and a 9-1 Trailways West Conference record.

Pardeeville is second in conference behind Randolph, which is the top-ranked Division 5 team according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll, with an 18-0 overall record and a 9-0 league record. The last time these two teams played, the Rockets won 59-33 on Dec. 10. Pardeeville will get a chance for redemption on Feb. 3. If the Bulldogs can win out the rest of the league games, they would share the conference title with the Rockets.

That’s a complete turnaround for Pardeeville, which was 7-12 overall last season and won just two of its seven Trailways West league games.

“I would watch game film (last season) and we’re just not getting after it,” Guenther said. “It just doesn’t look like they’re having fun out there. It didn’t look like they were getting after it. One thing I’ve been griping, and they’re probably sick of hearing it every day, was heart and energy, heart and energy. You keep saying it and you see the results.”

It wasn’t just the girls on the team who needed to make a change in attitude. Guenther – who has coached at the youth and middle school levels – also realized the Xs and Os needed to be moved around in order for Pardeeville to find success.

While watching film during the offseason, he came to the realization that the offensive scheme he used his first year – a dribble-drive offense that centered on elite guard play – wasn’t cutting it.

When junior Jessi Ernst – who had grown three inches to 6-foot-2 – returned this season having played with AAU’s Wisconsin Elite and another program with the same Pardeeville teammates at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells, Guenther knew the offense needed to center around her at the post.

“She hit the weight room all summer,” Guenther said. “It really came down to her putting the time and effort in the offseason, doing those types of things, and it’s really shown, especially in her footwork. Her footwork is just really, from one year to the next, mindboggling how much better her footwork has gotten. That’s putting the extra time in the summer and working on those types of things we don’t always have time to work on during the regular season.”

Ernst has played a big role in the Bulldogs' turnaround. As a sophomore, she averaged 5.1 points and 6.8 rebounds a game.

“I think a lot of it is confidence,” Ernst said. “Last year, I was more intimidated. I didn’t really play to my full potential. I didn’t really realize what I could fully do down in the post. This summer helped me to be stronger and I just worked on what I needed to get better.”

Erst, who was excited about the change in offense that gave her more responsibilities, is putting up team-highs in scoring (16.3 points per game) and rebounding (11.1 per game).

“When she gets the ball down low, she knows what she’s doing,” senior Savannah Manthey said. “That’s really helpful. She’s always giving 110 percent out on the court. At rebounding, she is the greatest asset for us. It’s really helpful having a big down low because none of us seniors are very big. So having a junior being able to play right along with us is great.”

For Guenther, having Manthey be positive about the transition from a guard-centric offense to Ernst in the post is refreshing. Manthey led the team in scoring last season at 15.8 points per game but has seen that number dip to 11.8 this season.

“She’s a very smart basketball player. She’s got great basketball IQ. I think she saw what I was doing,” Guenther said of Manthey’s reaction to the offensive switch. “I think it was pretty fairly obvious from the get-go what our game plan was. Then Savannah has been amazing. She gets it. She wants to win."

Manthey still has a big role and has stepped up from the perimeter when teams collapse on Ernst, leading the Bulldogs with 23 3-pointers on the year.

Making sure the offense runs smoothly is sophomore Aubrey Maass, according to Guenther. She’s the Bulldogs’ true point guard, leading the conference with five assists a game. She isn’t asked to score a ton, averaging 5.2 points a game.

“We’re way better on offense,” Maass said. “It’s honestly Jessi. She helped us a lot lately. She’s making her bunnies and she’s getting a lot of offensive rebounds and putting them back up.”

Defensively, the standout is Manthey, who’s at the top of the 1-3-1 zone defense Guenther uses and is leading the team with 3.3 steals a game. Because of her arm length, she also has countless deflections.

“I love playing the top (of the defense),” Manthey said. “I love getting the steals on the team. I’ve always, whenever we played zone, I’ve always played the top and I love being up there, especially when I have a good wing player with me. If we can get her trapped and the other girl on the other wing can get a steal, I love when my teammates can do that. I’m not the tallest person, but I have longer arms. I’m quicker on defense, so it helps a lot.”

It’s has allowed senior Sydnie Wheeler to be second on the team with 3.1 steals and third on the team with 10.6 points a game.

“It helps a lot,” Wheeler said of Manthey’s arm length. “She tips so many balls and grabs them. I think I tip a lot to her as well. It’s really works to be up there.”

And that’s not the only thing that’s going well for the Bulldogs’ zone defense. Ernst is also dominating defensively in the post as well, pulling in 11.1 rebounds per game to go along with 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals a night.

“Jessi is just down there taking care of business," Guenther said. "She’s just an all-around great player.”

Guenther mentioned the energy he wanted to see last season is really showing on the defensive end of the court this season.

“Energy and heart on offense is important, but when you’re thinking energy and heart, you think defense,” Guenther said. “The way they’re all over the place and always sprinting to the ball and running for the ball and playing with heart, that translates to defense, 100 percent.”

Despite the schematic changes, Ernst's dramatic improvement over the offseason and the fact everyone is back from 2020-21, Guenther admitted he's still a bit surprised at just how big of a leap the Bulldogs have taken.

“I thought we would have a better year this year,” he said. “I’m honored that they’re playing with a ton of heart for me. It’s just amazing. It’s a really good feeling. It’s been great.”

Maass said the some of the credit should be given to Guenther as well because he figured out how to better utilize the players at Pardeeville.

“It shows," she said, "that he’s paying attention to us as a team and he’s just doing his research.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

