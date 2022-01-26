How Reedsburg co-op's Trevor Slaght proved doctors wrong on ACL recovery time

The early going of the 2021-2022 high school boys hockey season had its ups and downs for the Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston co-op.

The Cheavers were a .500 club 10 games into the season and were looking for a spark plug.

They received it as an early Christmas gift on Dec. 21, right before they played at Tomah Ice Center against the Tomah co-op.

Doctors had just cleared senior Trevor Slaght just 6½ months after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee on May 3.

“I was wearing all the RWD hockey stuff,” Slaght said about visiting the doctors for a checkup on his injured knee. “So he obviously knew I had a game and he asked me, ‘You guys got a game today?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ Then he said, ‘Alright, well you’re going to be able to play in it.’

“My heartbeat dropped. At this point I hadn’t practiced a full physical practice. I obviously hadn’t played a game, but I got to play that night. I was stoked.”

Not only did the 5-foot-10 forward get to play, he scored at 8 minutes, 8 seconds into the second period to give the Cheavers a 2-0 lead and helped them win 4-0. It was the second victory of a nine-game winning streak that has put RWD at 14-6 overall and 6-3 in the Badger West Conference.

The Cheavers had the streak come to an end Jan. 18 when Madison Edgewood defeated them 4-2. Slaght helped them get back on track two days later when he scored four goals in an 11-1 victory over Monroe. It raises his season stats to 16 points (11 goals, 5 assists).

“I’ve been playing hockey my whole life, so it’s just another goal, but it was something special,” Slaght said. “You’re first game back and being able to score, it feels good. I just knew it was a start of another ride and then I was hoping things were going to get better as it goes. It has been.”

Slaght had a long journey to get to where he is currently. When he injured his knee on May 3, he was playing in a national championship game for the Janesville Jets 18-and-under junior team.

The Jets were playing the Green Bay Bobcats and during his second shift of the first period, he went to check someone behind the net. But the way he hit him, his left knee hyperextended inward.

“My body went in shock and I was like, ‘Wow, I don’t know what happened.’ I got off the ice and the trainer looked at me,” Slaght said. “She said I’m all good, so I tried to go back out. I went for another shift and I was fine the whole shift until the whistle blew. I was trying to transition to skating backwards and I planted my foot and it gave out again.”

The Jets went on to beat the Bobcats 3-2, but it was bittersweet for Slaght.

“It was hard for me that I couldn’t finish the game,” he said. “But the national championship game — I got to experience the whole mentality of going through the national tournament. That helped.”

It didn’t take long for Slaght to change his attitude because he still needed to have surgery to repair his knee.

Initially, doctors told Slaght he just had a torn meniscus, but an MRI revealed a torn ACL as well as slighter tears in the meniscus and MCL. The two smaller tears didn’t need surgery, but the ACL did.

Doctors told Slaght that his injury was severe enough that it would take nine months to a year to fully recover, which would force him to miss his senior year of hockey with the Cheavers.

“I definitely was disappointed,” Slaght said. “When he said that, I was more like I was going to try to prove you wrong. At this point, I’ve got nothing better to do. I’ve got to try to work hard, follow what you guys say and hopefully it comes out in a good way.”

Slaght said he was lucky to get his physical therapy done two days a week at UW Health at The American Center in Madison. Then when he wasn’t doing physical therapy, he worked out at Anytime Fitness where he followed workouts designed by the physical trainers at The American Center.

“At that point, I just knew I had to grind it out and hope for good results at the end,” he said.

“It’s that kid’s work ethic,” RWD head coach Neil Mattson said. “He’s one of the hardest working kids that’s I’ve known in all these years he’s played for me. … His passion is hockey and he wants to play on afterwards. Obviously, he took the time to listen to his trainers and really busted his butt to be able to be here playing. Really, we weren’t expecting him to come out right now.”

The rehab worked out well because Slaght’s recovery time was significantly less than what the doctors anticipated. And according to Mattson, Slaght has been a good addition to the Cheavers’ top line that also includes senior CJ Pfaff and junior Caden Brandt.

Mattson said Slaght is one of the top guys that can put the puck in the back of the net. The top two are his linemates. Pfaff leads the Cheavers with 18 goals while Brandt is second on the team with 16 goals.

“The three of them have really good chemistry working together,” Mattson said. “It’s more to me about the chemistry than what an individual player brings to the line because a lot of times one person can’t do it. When you have three that seem to have good chemistry and good communication on the ice, good things start happening.”

Having Slaght back only gives confidence back to the rest of the Cheavers.

“Oh absolutely,” Mattson said. “By his leadership and his work ethic, kids will look up to and watch seniors and seniors that are busting their butts. The other kids want to (match them).”

That bodes well for the Cheavers because Slaght said Mattson told the team at the beginning of the season the expectation was for them to finish 18-6, which is still a realistic expectation with four more games to round out the end of the regular season.

Slaght said the expectation is to win out, which might’ve been different at the beginning of the season.

“We were just going back and forth with wins and losses,” Slaght said. “We were just missing that one little piece of the puzzle. I think I was that last piece we had to put in there. Once I got back, our team realized that we have a good chance to go to state this year. If we work our butts off, there’s a possibility that actually could happen. We clicked from there and now we’re on a role.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

