How Scott Wotruba's efforts 'behind the scenes' landed him in football coaches Hall of Fame

During Scott Wotruba’s 28-year career as an assistant coach under head coach Jim Bylsma, he was never asked to do an interview with the media.

The one and only time the Hilltoppers’ offensive coordinator was asked to do so was nine days after he was inducted in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association on April 2 as an assistant coach.

“It’s kind of weird for me to be doing this,” Wotruba said. “(Bylsma has) always been the head coach (taking interviews) and I’ve always been the assistant (not doing so).”

Wotruba, who retired after this past season when Cambria-Friesland went 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the Trailways Conference, spent the last 28 years coaching quarterbacks, running back and defensive backs for the Hilltoppers.

“He’s had opportunities to move up the coaching ladder and chose to stay at CF,” Bylsma said. “He is a tireless worker. His time commitment to CF football is immeasurable and often unnoticed as it’s done behind the scenes. He is always thoroughly prepared, blended with a perfect understanding of our schemes and talents.”

Those were all positions he had no clue how to teach because he spent his playing days at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln as an offensive lineman. However, it was Bylsma who normally coached the offensive and defensive lines for the Hilltoppers.

“We worked together and we found clinics I could go to.” Wotruba said. “I got to the point where I thought this is where I needed to be because that way I started off not having pre-conceived ideas on how I should coach a position. I learned from those who knew the best and I could take what they gave me and learn from that. I think that helped me become a better coach coaching the running backs and the quarterbacks.”

Wotruba also became the offensive coordinator for Bylsma. He said he’d meet with Bylsma over the summer to strategize how to work every player they had on the team into the correct offensive scheme year in and year out.

“We were consistent that we were able to take the players we have and have them grow into wonderful young men who were good athletes that could work well with the program we had,” Wotruba said. “Consistently, year after year, we put forth our best effort and have a good winning record over the years, from one year to the next.”

It led to 16 conference championships and two finals appearances (1995, 2002), including winning the state’s first WIAA Div. 7 state title by defeating Regis 14-10 in 2002.

“Winning a state championship like that was pretty awesome,” Wotruba said. “It’s hard to explain how good it felt, especially for the guys. To see the hard work over the year and over the three years they were on varsity football coming to a head as a state champion was really remarkable, especially since they just added another division. We were the first Division 7 state champs. That was cool too.”

A big reason why the Hilltoppers continually found success was because Wotruba was the booth coach or what Bylsma described at the “Hilltoppers’ eyes” on game day.

Wotruba’s main responsibilities up in the booth were to watch both team’s offense and defense to see what offensive plays might work against different defensive schemes or look at the other team’s offense for different tendencies in order to help the defense. Wotruba said he’d also watch the way opposing coaches would react at certain times during games as well.

“I always knew coach Bylsma had the last say in everything, so I would make play-call suggestions,” Wotruba said. “He would either take them under advisement and do those or he would make the decision to say no and we’re going to do something else. It was a team effort even during games.”

The best part was even though Wotruba was coaching positions he didn’t know as well, he always could count on Bylsma to be a top mentor during his career.

“He taught me so much that he knew about football,” Wotruba said. “I just tried to be like a sponge and soak up everything that he had. Up until I retired, there was still stuff I was learning from him.”

Wotruba stayed with Bylsma and Cambria’s other assistant coach Jim Knudson for his entire 28-year stint, which led to consistency and a 203-98 overall record.

“As the years progressed with Bylsma and Knudson, it was almost to the point where we were coaching on autopilot almost,” Wotruba said. “We knew each other so well that we knew what was happening and how we could interact with each other and how everything worked together to hopefully get our guys to where we needed to be.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

