How Wisconsin's walk-on offer has altered Randolph senior Travis Alvin's recruitment

It’s been an interesting month for Randolph senior Travis Alvin.

Since the high school football season ended in the fall, he’s been weighing his college options.

Up until the beginning of 2022, Alvin was weighing pros and cons between Ripon College, Winona State University, Bemidji State University, Wayne State University, St. Norbert College, Clark University, Drake University, Northern State University and Upper Iowa.

A tight end for the Rockets (7-3), Alvin said up until about two weeks ago he was close to making a commitment. But coaches from the University of Wisconsin came calling to offer a preferred walk-on spot as a tight end.

“When they started talking to me, it just blew the doors open and opened the game right back up," he said. "Obviously, I’m not going to deny the chance to talk to the Badgers.”

Alvin said he’s been in communication with UW’s inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad, a Pardeeville native who the Wisconsin State Journal reported is returning to his former position as offensive line coach, and tight ends coach Mickey Turner until Alvin visited UW on Thursday. He said Executive Director of Football Administration Eric Johnson showed him around campus.

Alvin said the recruiting process has been fun over the last month.

“It’s hard to say right now, honestly,” he said. “I had the visit yesterday so the feelings are still high. I loved it. I loved every second of it.”

Alvin said he was in shock when the Badgers came calling. He was told that during a high school boys basketball game between Randolph and Pardeeville earlier this season, Wisconsin Football Coach Association Hall of Famer and another Pardeeville alumnus, Mike Haynes, watched him play, liked what he saw out of Alvin and reached out to Bostad to take a look at his football film.

“It’s just been a process since then,” Alvin said.

Alvin, 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, only played tight end for one season. He finished the season with 16 receptions for 266 yards and a pair of touchdowns and earned first-team All-Trailways accolades.

“I think I can do damage,” Alvin said. “I think I can do work. Obviously, I played one year, so it would be a work in progress, but I think I have the body to do so.

“I’m big and physical and that’s what you want over at Badger football.”

The Power 5 offer means Alvin’s recruitment is still open. He’s still weighing his options with his family. He said the Badgers’ offer does excite him about playing Big Ten college football.

“I grew up watching the Badgers,” Alvin said. “Guys like JJ Watt and Russell Wilson, all of those guys. They played at that level — played at DI, Big Ten level, a powerhouse. They’re an amazing football program, an amazing football program. Obviously, I’ve been watching them since I’ve grown up. They’re obviously pretty close to home.

"I think it would be an amazing opportunity for me to see what I can do and to see what kind of football I can play, but I’ve also got to weigh out all the pros and cons. The schools I’ve been talking to, they’re great and amazing. They’ve been amazing to me."

