Famed anthropologist Margaret Mead once said, "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has."

Baraboo High School senior Clare Stuczynski doesn't doubt it. She's this year's chairperson for Food For Kidz, an organization that helps individuals around the United States set up mobile meal-packaging events.

Baraboo's meal-packaging event will take place on April 19 at Baraboo High School. The packaged meals will be shipped around the world to people living in poverty.

"Each year I have been inspired by the community support and international impact of this event," Stuczynski said. She has volunteered the last two years. This year's event will be the fifth year of doing Food For Kidz at the high school. "I wanted to do whatever I could this year to ensure it would continue to be successful."

Her goals are lofty and, she knows because she knows the Baraboo community, attainable. She said, "I love the willingness of the community to support this event."

The goal this year is to raise $17,000 to package 100,000 meals in order to maximize Food For Kidz's impact to end hunger. As of this writing, they are $2,000 away from achieving the goal and she's excited about crossing that finish line to help others.

"We are looking for any donation and anyone wanting to volunteer at the event," she said.

One bag of packaged food is equal to six meals. Thirty-six bags of food go into one box. One box from Food for Kidz can feed a child for seven months.

The local Food for Kidz program is a facet of Baraboo High School's Interact Club. "Our motto is service above self," noted Heather Wood, the Interact Club advisor at the school and a longstanding member of the Baraboo Rotary Club. Interact is a high school service club supported by local Rotary clubs. "I have been an advisor for over 20 years and have been active in Rotary for 25."

Interact is the largest service organization in the world with over 15,000 clubs worldwide with over 340,000 members.

"This is Clare's project," Wood said. "She's leading it all."

Stuczynski said, "I am most excited to see the efforts of so many people in the community pay off."

The packaging of the meals will take place at Baraboo High School on April 19. There will be volunteer opportunities available in two shifts. One is from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Another is from 6 to 8 p.m.

"Each year this event is so successful," Stuczynski said, "because of the many businesses, organizations, and individuals that are eager to get involved."

To get involved email crstuczynski@barabooschools.net.

With a little help, Baraboo residents can, Mead noted and Stuczynski knows, change the world.