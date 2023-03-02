Each year, around 200 million Girl Scout Cookies are sold. According to Fox Business, all those cookies bring in about $800 million with net proceeds supporting local Girl Scout programs, camp properties, and individual troops. This year, boxes are $5 apiece, $6 for gluten-free.

Girl Scout Cookie season starts Saturday, March 4 and runs through April 9.

"I want to sell ten-hundred boxes," said Harper Bucholtz, a second-grade student at Al Behrman Elementary School. She's looking forward to meeting Baraboobians at her cookie booth, suggesting they get a box, or 10, of Thin Mints or Adventurefuls, her two favorite cookies.

"My goal is to sell at least 999 boxes this year," said Harper's fellow troop member, Olivia Mathes. She's a second-grade student at Gordon L. Willson Elementary School. She's sitting on a gold mine of sweet delights: Peanut Butter Sandwiches and Lemonades; Peanut Butter Patties and Raspberry Rallies, a new Girl Scout Cookie this year.

"I like that we get to say 'Hi' to people at our cookie booth," Mathes said.

Locals can say "Hi" to them both on opening day. They'll be at Baraboo's Festival Foods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They're part of a small but mighty Girl Scout troop fundraising for the organization. It's more like fun-raising, as the girls, and their parents, have come to realize.

"I feel that Girl Scouts have helped Harper make new friends and bonds," said Megan Wetzel, her second year as a Girl Scout troop leader. She, and Daphne Mathes, co-lead a troop of first-year Brownies. The troop currently has four members and they're actively seeking new members to join.

"Harper," Wetzel said, "retains a lot from the meetings, like how it's important to help others, be a good friend, be kind, be honest, be fair."

Harper said of Girl Scouts, "I like having fun, playing games, and selling cookies."

According to Google, based on what Girl Scout Cookie buyers in Wisconsin have searched the most for, Thin Mints are Wisconsin's favorite. In fact, 38 out of 50 states searched Thin Mints the most.

Young Olivia Mathes likes eating her Thin Mints right out of the freezer.

"I believe Olivia learns things that makes her a well-rounded member of society," said Diane Mathes, her mother, who works with Dane County Human Services. "Things like social skills, safety information, things about herself and her world that she might not yet understand. Entrepreneurship skills."

With a goal to sell 999 boxes, she's got to have entrepreneurship skills.

Locals will see signs during Girl Scout Cookie season around town advertising the different booths that are typically held at the local Festival Foods, Walmart, Farm & Fleet, and Pierce's Fresh Market.

Girl Scouts of Badgerland cookie sales run through April 9. If you are unable to make it to one of the booths in town, cookies can be purchased online, with direct shipping available, at http://girlscoutcookies.org/.

On the Girl Scout website there is also a cookie finder tool that shows people the closest booth in their area.

All profits from the sale are used locally and goes toward activities and experiences the troop wants to do. Not long ago, the Baraboo contingent (Troop 7623) went to a local art studio. Each girl got to create their own painting of a penguin.

"I like that we get to play games," Olivia said, "get to be with people we didn't meet until Girl Scouts, and get to make friends with people."

They might make new friends at Festival Foods on Saturday selling a box of cookies. By the end of the season, Harper might have "ten-hundred" new friends for each box that she sold. That would be sweet.