Illinois man released on bond after disorderly, hate crime charges at Dells lodge

An Illinois man was released on a $2,500 signature bond after being arrested during a disagreement that escalated at Great Wolf Lodge in Wisconsin Dells.

Blake R. Stoffel, 23, of Wonder Lake, faces maximum imprisonment of more than seven years and fines up to $21,000 for a felony charge of threatening police and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with a hate crime modifier in Sauk County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Lake Delton police officers showed up to a call around 8 p.m., Feb. 21, at Great Wolf Lodge. A security officer told them that Stoffel and a woman were arguing loudly. When security went to the room, they told police that Stoffel became angry with staff and left.

Security then escorted the woman to her car when she couldn’t find her keys and found Stoffel at the vehicle with the keys. Stoffel then began threatening a manager who had also come outside. Stoffel allegedly told the manager he was going to get a gun and shoot him, yelling at the manager to “go back to your country” and using derogatory language while referring to the manager as a “Mexican.”

After separating Stoffel and the woman, officers spoke to them both. They noted in reports that Stoffel continually used profane language despite being told to stop due to children being around at the time. He was told to go outside as a result and began recording the officers, asking for their names and badge numbers.

When police told Stoffel the pair were kicked out of the resort, the woman was already walking to their car, but Stoffel proceeded to walk up to a sergeant and allegedly used profanity, calling the officer names and threatening to kill him, which is when Stoffel was arrested.

During his initial appearance Feb. 22, Stoffel was granted his bond by Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock with the condition that Stoffel have no contact with Great Wolf Lodge. Stoffel is scheduled to return to court April 29.

