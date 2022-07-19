Illinois man sentenced for Dells-area sexual assault

An Illinois man was sent to prison after admitting to sexually assaulting children in a Wisconsin Dells-area wave pool.

Rogelio Hernandez-Palencia, 34, of Glendale Heights, pleaded no contest to the felony charge. As part of a recommendation agreed on by both prosecutors and his defense attorney, two more felony charges and two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault were dismissed but “read in,” meaning they were considered in the sentencing.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock sentenced Hernandez-Palencia to two years in prison and six years of extended supervision during a July 12 hearing. He was granted 358 days of jail credit for time already served.

According to the criminal complaint in the case:

Hernandez-Palencia was seen by lifeguards and other staff at the Mt. Olympus water park “intentionally grabbing” teenagers in the Poseidon’s Rage wave pool. Lake Delton police officers responded to the area around 4 p.m. on a July day in 2021.

The 13-, 14-, and 15-year-olds, who were not visiting the park together, told officers that they were each standing while waiting for waves to hit, then would dive into the water. While underwater, they felt someone grab their bodies.

One teen said the man was groping and tried to touch the teen's genitals while the teen swam. When the wave stopped, so did the contact, they told police. Two other children reported similar experiences, one crying while describing Hernandez-Palencia attempting to assault the child underneath a bathing suit.

A woman also told police that when a wave came, she felt Hernandez-Palencia grope her genital area outside of her suit. He had been standing directly behind her.

Lifeguards apprehended Hernandez-Palencia after watching him and witnessing others’ reactions when the waves hit. They told police Hernandez-Palencia would move to a new area of the pool and repeat the assaults, which could be seen because of the clear water.

As conditions of the extended supervision, Hernandez-Palencia must register as a lifetime sex offender and provide a DNA sample. He cannot have contact with the five victims, nor their family members, workplaces, residences or schools. He is also prohibited from visiting Mt. Olympus or any hotel or resort in Lake Delton.

Hernandez-Palencia must comply with all terms of the sex offender registry, seek full-time employment and undergo a sex offender assessment and recommended follow-up treatment. He was ordered to pay $750 in restitution.