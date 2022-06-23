Inaugural wrestling event aims to give back to Baraboo

While Saturday will focus largely on the circus heritage of Baraboo with the return of the Big Top Parade and other activities downtown, the evening hours will shift focus to the spectacle of wrestling in a ring with an aim to give back to the community.

Taylor Lytle, who grew up in Baraboo, said he has never seen an event in his hometown like the one he plans to host through his company, No Regrets Wrestling.

“To me, it felt like a no-brainer, just because it’s not something that’s in the area ever,” Lytle said. “The first event we’ve ever had will be on Saturday. I kind of figured, ‘What a good place to start. In a place that hasn’t really seen this kind of entertainment.’”

It also made sense to donate the proceeds to Pathway Home, the Baraboo homeless shelter, Lytle said.

“If I’m going to start this off with the kind of mission statement that I want to help people while at the same time doing these shows, to me, that’s as good as it gets,” Lytle said.

The Rev. Dave Mowers, president of the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter Board, said the organization is always glad to receive monetary support. Wrestling is one of a few unlikely sources, he said.

“We’ve had some odd ones, unorthodox donations I suppose, since we started,” Mowers said. “There was a professional poker player, not too long ago, who donated some winnings to us and this is in line with that sort of thing.”

The homeless shelter opened in January 2021. A board of local organizers formed to establish a shelter for the area after the sole local facility closed. West Baraboo Village Board members rejected a petition to set up a shelter there. Organizers turned instead to a 4,700-square-foot building near Pierce Park in Baraboo.

Originally, the board leased the building, putting in a number of renovations by use of donated funds. Board members were glad to be able to purchase the building this week, Mowers said, switching to a much lower mortgage payment rather than renting the building. It creates more security knowing the money they put into the building will stay with them unless they decide to sell it, Mowers said, and donations have made it possible.

“I think it’s just lovely that people are using whatever they’re passionate about to raise support and donations for the shelter,” Mowers said. “I think it’s one of those things where anything that is a positive activity that people are doing they want to use for the shelter, we’re all for it.”

Doors to the Baraboo High School, where the wrestling will take place, open at 4 p.m. The bell rings at 5 p.m. and the event could take up to two or three hours. Admission is $15. There is no fundraising goal, though the gymnasium can hold up to roughly 800 people, Lytle said.

“I’ll take as many people as I can because that way it’ll benefit the homeless shelter even more,” Lytle said. “I don’t necessarily have a goal, but at least 150 would be nice.”

Though it wasn’t originally planned to host an event in conjunction with the annual circus celebration, Lytle said it has been beneficial to have chosen the final day the high school had the space available. Organizers plan to hand out flyers to parade-goers.

“It just happened to all work out,” Lytle said. “It’s definitely helping us out a lot. …The community as a whole has been mostly really, really positive toward the show.”

The independent professional wrestling company No Regrets Wrestling started when Lytle, now 24, was in high school. Lytle and his friend, Brian Cordin Jr., co-owner, created the idea while playing video games. The aim was to grow it into a larger production but keep it to his “roots of Baraboo,” Lytle said.

The event Saturday will be its debut. The inaugural matches will take place in a building where Lytle grew up. A number of the wrestlers are local to Wisconsin, including Erik Rosholt, who goes by Local Dude in the ring and is from Wisconsin Dells. There will be a total of seven matches, Lytle said, with an extra match for their sponsors.

“We’re all very excited,” Lytle said. “It’s something new, it’s something exciting, and hopefully this will be a success so we can make it an annual thing.”

