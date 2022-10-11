Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrants honor Sauk

It was a celebration of the past but also a commemoration of hope for a better future as members of the Ho-Chunk Nation and from the Sauk and Meskwaki tribes throughout the Midwest came together Monday to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Sauk County.

Ho-Chunk member Wilfrid Cleveland opened the ceremony with a prayer in his native language. The Winnebago Sons beat drums honoring the tribal members who are veterans of different branches of the U.S. Armed Services.

Robert Williamson, of Stroud, Oklahoma, a member of the Sac and Fox Tribe of Oklahoma, is a leader of the fish clan. He described the area as “beautiful country” before making a note that the area named after the Sauk people is best known for a restaurant called Culver’s, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

While grateful for the recognition of his people and ancestors through the county proclamation, Williamson said from the crowded tent in Sauk City that there is still work to be done.

“Today, we want to just say, to the governor and to the Sauk board … thank you so far for this,” Williamson said. “But there’s a lot more to do yet.”

Sauk County supervisors passed a proclamation in November 2018. The event has only been canceled once since then. The celebration at Meyer Oak Grove Park was the third of its kind. The 2021 celebration was held in Reedsburg.

Sauk County Administrator Brent Miller read the proclamation declaring the day Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Sauk County.

“We the people of Sauk County seek to continue to support indigenous nations’ struggles for social and environmental justice, religious freedom and tribal sovereignty,” Miller said. “As the descendants of the original inhabitants of this land, indigenous people, particularly members of the Ho-Chunk Nation, remain on their ancestral homeland and have a special place among the varied cultures and beliefs of the residents of Sauk County.”

Members of Indigenous Students United at Baraboo High School introduced themselves and took part in the ceremony. Visitors from the state government also came to share their feelings about the importance of the day, though Gov. Tony Evers was unable to attend.

Preston Cole, secretary of the Wisconsin Natural Resources, spoke to managing the state’s natural spaces with the help of tribal governments.

“Gov. Evers has always said that door will remain open and that light will remain on for our indigenous families in the state of Wisconsin as it relates to natural resource management,” Cole said. “We know we are better as a state when we support one another, respect tribal sovereignty and our tribal neighbors, and when we work together as a state, we have a stronger state.”

Much of the day of remembrance centers around history.

Paul Wolter, director of the Sauk County Historical Society, pointed to the importance of the word “Sauk” in the area and his hope that the majority of county residents better understand the history of the people it is named after.

“While the word Sauk is ubiquitous in this area, many people probably don’t know what it means, let alone that it refers to a people–the Sauk–and a language,” Wolter said. “I hope that changes today.”

On Oct. 9, 256 years ago, a group of white men were gliding along the river on birch canoes, noting admirable Sauk villages with fruitful land and the best market within 800 miles. More men came, noting the opportunity to hunt buffalo. In 1773, a man named Peter Pond encountered Sauk villages, writing descriptively about well-built homes and the population of likely more than 1,000 people within the tribe. In 1851, visitors described more than 400 acres of corn crops.

The Sauk village described in these journal entries was established in the area in 1740. After allying themselves with the Meskwaki, or Fox, people in the 1730s, the Sauk people fled west of the Mississippi after becoming targets in the Meskwaki war with the French people. The Meskwaki people were reduced to just a few hundred from thousands during this ongoing conflict.

“When the fighting finally subsided, the Sauk returned to lands east of the Mississippi River and established a village here on the Wisconsin River next to a great prairie, where they flourished for about 40 years,” Wolter said.

But under pressure from the Chippewa people, they moved south in 1780 to the Mississippi River valley. The Treaty of 1804 in St. Louis ordered the Sauk and Meskwaki, considered one tribe by the U.S. government, to give up all of their land east of the Mississippi River. The treaty divided the people as they argued over whether it was legitimate.

A leader named Black Hawk was one of the resisters. He returned to the village of Saukenuk in northwestern Illinois on the Rock River, where he was born, with a group of followers. It became known as the Black Hawk War of 1832. The group traversed hundreds of miles, attempting to avoid troops while warriors were outnumbered 10 to 1. Hundreds of followers crossed the Wisconsin River during the Battle of Wisconsin Heights a few miles south of what is now Sauk City. The war ended weeks later with hundreds of Sauk people dying and Black Hawk’s defeat at the Battle of Bad Axe.

Eventually, Ho-Chunk people settled where the Sauk people had been.

“Just like the Sauk, the Ho-Chunk were compelled to sign treaties that gave away their lands east of the Mississippi,” Wolter said. “The Treaty of 1837 with the Ho-Chunk led to this side of the Wisconsin River being opened for American settlement. When a new county was laid out in 1840, it was decided it should be named Sauk. Though the Sauk had not lived here for over 50 years, their former presence on the prairie was still highly visible.”