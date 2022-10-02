Indigenous Peoples' Day comes to Sauk Prairie Oct. 10

Along the banks of the Wisconsin River, a society blossomed during the 18th century.

The Sauk had a great village there.

Where Sauk City and Prairie du Sac are today, the Sauk lived peacefully along the rolling hills and tumbling waters. They lived in some 90-plus houses along the river. Their population was upwards of 1,000 people.

In the fertile prairies of the area, they grew corn, beans, squash and more. They fished the river's waters. They performed ceremonies, made families, built community.

In honor and celebration of the cultures and contributions of the Sauk and the Ho-Chunk people, Indigenous Peoples' Day will take place at 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at Meyer Oak Grove Park in Sauk City. The event is sponsored by Sauk County, the Ho-Chunk Nation and the village of Sauk City, and is being facilitated by the Sauk County Historical Society. Festivities will include food, music, Native artisans and historical displays.

Indigenous Peoples' Day in Sauk County was established in 2018 by a resolution passed by the Sauk County Board of Supervisors after introduction by then-supervisor Kristin D. White Eagle, who currently serves as a Ho-Chunk Nation legislator.

In 2019 the celebration was held in various locations throughout Sauk County. In 2020 it was held in Baraboo, and in 2021 in Reedsburg. This year's celebration will be in Sauk City in honor of the Sauk, who now comprise three federally recognized Sac and Fox Nations in Iowa, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Ho-Chunk Nation Buffalo Clan member Lance Long will be the event emcee. There will be Ho-Chunk cuisine available, Native artisans and vendors, and historical displays highlighting the indigenous history of the area. Sauk stories will be presented, and the Winnebago Sons will share sacred songs.

For those wanting to linger after the celebration, the Great Sauk State Trail is nearby. It traverses the same land the Sauk built their village upon in the 1700s.

Learn more about 2022's Indigenous Peoples' Day here. Learn more about the Great Sauk State Trail here.