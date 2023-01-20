Injuries reported in Delton crash

Injuries were reported after a single vehicle crash just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

First responders found a 2003 Ford Mustang near a driveway along Ishnala Road near Fern Dell Road in the town of Delton. The driver, Calvin J. Poeschel, 43, of Arcadia, was the sole occupant of the car, Meister said.

Investigation found that Poeschel was driving the Mustang when he lost control around a curve and hit a driveway, rolling the vehicle. A deputy spoke to Poeschel at the scene of the crash and noted he was impaired.

The deputy arrested Poeschel under suspicion of a fifth offense of drunken driving.

According to court records, Poeschel had not been charged with a felony in Sauk County as of the end of day Friday.

Traffic violations of unreasonable and imprudent speed as well as refusing to take a test for intoxication after arrest were filed Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Both violations result in fines, with a $213 citation for speeding. Court records indicate a notice of intent to revoke Poeschel’s license was filed as a result of the refusal to take a test after arrest.

Poeschel is scheduled to appear for intake court April 5.

Close 1 of 9 Baraboo plane crash July 22, 2021 An aircraft rests in a field at Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional airport after a crash Thursday. Sauk County Sheriff's Office said no one was injured. Car vs. trees: Trees win A car sits damaged at the trunk of two trees in a yard along the E12000 block of Highway 33 just outside of Baraboo. The one-vehicle crash occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday, rerouting traffic for about a half-hour and causing delays for longer as emergency personnel worked at the scene during the afternoon. Medflight near Baraboo A Medflight helicopter lands on City View Road north of Baraboo after a head-on collision in October 2019. Two people were taken to the University of Wisconsin Hospital and were described as in "serious condition" by Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister. Serious head-on crash Baraboo emergency personnel work around one of the vehicles involved in a head-on crash Halloween just north of the city. Baraboo Fire Department A fire destroyed a 112 by 45 foot machinery shed and its contents Jan. 11 in the Sauk County town of Fairfield. Log Lodge Motel Fire The Baraboo, Kilbourn, Delton, North Freedom, Portage fire departments and Baraboo Ambulance respond to a fire in May 2020 that destroyed the Log Lodge Motel in West Baraboo. Baraboo house fire The Baraboo Fire Department said this house on Terrytown Road was fully engulfed in flames in March 2019 when firefighters arrived at the scene. Terrytown Road fire The Baraboo Fire Department and Sauk County Sheriff's Office were among the first responders to a March 2019 morning house fire on Terrytown Road. Restaurant burned in training exercise The Baraboo Fire Department, along with crews from Sauk Prairie and North Freedom, burned down the closed Farm Kitchen Restaurant in December 2018 as part of a training exercise. GALLERY: Sauk County emergency response 1 of 9 Baraboo plane crash July 22, 2021 An aircraft rests in a field at Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional airport after a crash Thursday. Sauk County Sheriff's Office said no one was injured. Car vs. trees: Trees win A car sits damaged at the trunk of two trees in a yard along the E12000 block of Highway 33 just outside of Baraboo. The one-vehicle crash occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday, rerouting traffic for about a half-hour and causing delays for longer as emergency personnel worked at the scene during the afternoon. Medflight near Baraboo A Medflight helicopter lands on City View Road north of Baraboo after a head-on collision in October 2019. Two people were taken to the University of Wisconsin Hospital and were described as in "serious condition" by Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister. Serious head-on crash Baraboo emergency personnel work around one of the vehicles involved in a head-on crash Halloween just north of the city. Baraboo Fire Department A fire destroyed a 112 by 45 foot machinery shed and its contents Jan. 11 in the Sauk County town of Fairfield. Log Lodge Motel Fire The Baraboo, Kilbourn, Delton, North Freedom, Portage fire departments and Baraboo Ambulance respond to a fire in May 2020 that destroyed the Log Lodge Motel in West Baraboo. Baraboo house fire The Baraboo Fire Department said this house on Terrytown Road was fully engulfed in flames in March 2019 when firefighters arrived at the scene. Terrytown Road fire The Baraboo Fire Department and Sauk County Sheriff's Office were among the first responders to a March 2019 morning house fire on Terrytown Road. Restaurant burned in training exercise The Baraboo Fire Department, along with crews from Sauk Prairie and North Freedom, burned down the closed Farm Kitchen Restaurant in December 2018 as part of a training exercise.