Injuries reported in Delton crash

Sauk County squad

Injuries were reported after a single vehicle crash just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

First responders found a 2003 Ford Mustang near a driveway along Ishnala Road near Fern Dell Road in the town of Delton. The driver, Calvin J. Poeschel, 43, of Arcadia, was the sole occupant of the car, Meister said.

Investigation found that Poeschel was driving the Mustang when he lost control around a curve and hit a driveway, rolling the vehicle. A deputy spoke to Poeschel at the scene of the crash and noted he was impaired.

The deputy arrested Poeschel under suspicion of a fifth offense of drunken driving. 

According to court records, Poeschel had not been charged with a felony in Sauk County as of the end of day Friday.

Traffic violations of unreasonable and imprudent speed as well as refusing to take a test for intoxication after arrest were filed Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Both violations result in fines, with a $213 citation for speeding. Court records indicate a notice of intent to revoke Poeschel’s license was filed as a result of the refusal to take a test after arrest.

Poeschel is scheduled to appear for intake court April 5.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

