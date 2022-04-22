International Crane Foundation putting in measures to protect cranes from bird flu

With a new strain of avian influenza spreading across the nation, a Baraboo outdoor exhibit that features endangered birds is taking measures to keep the disease away from its animals.

The International Crane Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Baraboo dedicated to preservation efforts for endangered cranes worldwide, operates a zoological exhibit at its headquarters on the outskirts of the city. It is reinforcing exhibition areas to prevent wild birds that could carry the new bird flu variant from getting inside with their birds.

"We've had a prevention plan written up since 2005," said foundation Director of Conservation Medicine Dr. Barry Hartup. "The last time we had to activate it was in 2015 when there was a high path of avian influenza in the state. We reactivated our plan back in March."

Four exhibits of cranes will not be opened when the rest of the facility opens to the public on May 1. Those cranes' dwellings are not suited to have netting over the top to prevent wild birds from entering. Therefore, the birds from those exhibits will return to their covered winter yards until the risk of avian influenza diminishes, according to Hartup.

"A little bit like COVID, we're looking for less evidence of community transmission," said Hartup. "We'll make a decision based on what's happening around us."

Sandhill, Wattled, Siberian and Whooping cranes are the four species that will not be exhibited until further notice. Hartup said the decision was made through information the foundation gathered from the state departments of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Natural Resources, and Animal Health.

“This removes nearly all chance of exposure to a virus that is manifesting quite differently in the U.S. compared to 2015, when Avian Influenza was last reported in Wisconsin. Taking this important step safeguards all our birds,” said Hartup in a release from the foundation.

With the prevention measures in place, the facility will open 11 exhibits instead of the normal 15. The birds in those exhibits, along with non-exhibition birds kept for breeding, are in areas covered by top netting, according to Hartup.

"Those birds are effectively kept away from other large wildlife," he said.

Another measure is placing model swans in the ponds of areas that would normally exhibit the four crane species slated to remain in winter yards. Hartup said that these are meant to deter waterfowl such as ducks and geese from using the water.

"When other birds are migrating, sometimes we get other waterfowl birds that take advantage of the lovely ponds in the exhibits," said foundation Marketing Communications Director Pamela Seelman.