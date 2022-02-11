Iowa man enters deferred agreement after exposing himself to child

An Iowa man who drove to Plain to meet with a 12-year-old for sex entered into a deferred prosecution agreement recently in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Justus D. Schwietert, 18, of McGregor, had been charged with felony counts of causing mental harm to a child and exposing genitals or intimate parts to a child. As part of the agreement, Schwietert entered a no contest plea to exposing genitals to a child Jan. 21 during a sentencing hearing.
Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Schwietert to three years of probation for the felony charge. The other count was deferred for three years and will be removed from his criminal record if he meets the requirements of the agreement. Klicko ordered that Schwietert conduct 100 hours of community service and have no contact with girls under 18 and no contact with the 12-year-old’s residence, school, family members or workplace.
As part of the probation, Schwietert must also seek or maintain full-time employment or education and submit to random inspection of his cell phone, social media, email or online accounts and disclose any accounts and passwords to his agent.
According to the criminal complaint, Schwietert was found naked in the back of his truck around 2:30 a.m. by a Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy in a parking lot near the public Plain swimming pool.
The officer knew the child in the truck was 12 years old. Schwietert said they had planned to have sex, but it hadn’t happened yet. He said the 12-year-old had claimed online to be 16, but he also divulged that the child’s mother had found out about their correspondence, told him the real age of the child and not to have any contact with the 12-year-old again. He told the deputy he didn’t realize that as an 18-year-old a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old would be illegal.
