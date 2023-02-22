After Tuesday’s primaries, it’s down to six individuals vying for three open seats on Baraboo School District’s Board of Education.

With 21% voter turnout, those moving on to the April 4 general election are:

Amy J. DeLong – 1,879 votes

Gwynne Peterson – 1,736 votes

Tim Heilman – 1,625 votes

Paul Kujak – 1,431 votes

Steve Paske – 1,342 votes

Angela Hanley – 1,300 votes

Those who were eliminated in the primary include:

James Heyn – 1,120 votes

Joey Rivas – 1,067 votes

There were 20 write-in votes.

For more details on voting, you can visit the Sauk County Clerk’s office website here: https://www.co.sauk.wi.us/countyclerk/february-21-2023-primary-and-april-4-2023-spring-election-candidates-results

Those elected on April 4 will begin their tenure on April 24. The term of office for a school board member is three years.

The News Republic recently asked via email, of those running, “How supportive, do you feel, is the Baraboo community at large to the public schools? What would you like to see more of in this regard? What’s working? What isn’t?”

Their responses are below (edited for space and clarity).

Amy DeLong, 53, family physician at Ho-Chunk Nation House of Wellness Clinic

I know there are people in the community who don’t support our public schools, for whatever reason. I believe there is a lot of room for creating a better understanding of what works best for our students. In that regard, I am open to listening to those who have opposing views to mine and hope that they are open to the same thing. I want more cooperation and understanding within the Baraboo School District and less division.

Angela Hanley, 52, chiropractor, present owner of Gateway Wellness Center of Baraboo

I feel that the Baraboo community has become much like the rest of the country which, unfortunately, is increasingly reactionary and divided. Political leaders and pundits have done great damage to the public’s ability to problem solve and innovate by setting people at odds with one another. Reactivity, self-aggrandizement, and scapegoating have become the entertainment, as well as the politics, of American society. With that, my observation is that bullying has become an accepted norm, along with preconceived expectations of student behavior and performance based on demographics. We can do much more to ensure safety, efficacy, and equity for all of the staff and students in our school district.

Baraboo also has a wealth of resources in the form of innovative and dedicated community and business leaders, political activism, support for the arts, and of educational resources and institutions, all of which can be better leveraged to the benefit of our students. This will only happen if the people who have decision making power use it to absorb community input, respect the needs of the community that it serves, weigh public health and health care research (especially as it pertains to as mental health), and think forward to a future that can serve our educational system in meaningful and equitable ways that advance and respect all of the people that it serves. In order for our community to thrive, we must ensure that all of our students have the opportunity to thrive.

Tim Heilman, Incumbent, 66, mathematics instructor at Madison College

I think our community has been very supportive of public schools in Baraboo. We have built some great community partnerships and have been able to get the community involved in important decisions that are being made for the Baraboo School District. We need to continue to find the best ways to listen to and respond to the questions and concerns of our staff and community. The support and active involvement of the community is vital to the success of our students in the Baraboo School District.

Paul Kujak, Incumbent, court bailiff for the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department; Williams Lawn Service

In my 41 years of being a resident of Baraboo, the one thing that has always remained a constant is the great support for education from the community. That high level of support from the community is very prevalent still today.

Steve Paske, 60, retired

I believe the passing of referendums totaling $74 million dollars since 2014 indicates past community support. Now it's time to provide the community with a return on that investment via improved student academic achievement.

Gwynne Peterson, Incumbent, 73, retired

I believe the Baraboo community at large is quite supportive of the public schools. I think this is shown in the many partnerships between the schools and businesses, the high degree of participation in the various parent support groups at the school levels, the parent and community attendance at sports events and extracurricular events, the parent and community support for the fundraising events happening throughout the year in the district, and the willingness of our parents and community to communicate with the various other stakeholders in the school district. One of my goals as a board member is to increase this participation even more. We all want what is best for our children, and if we continue to communicate, with mutual respect, we will accomplish what is best.

One process I would like to see developed is an informal give and take forum between the school board and the community. We currently have a considerably structured forum for this, and we have public viewpoints at the school board meetings. However, I believe we need an additional process where the school board and community members can communicate freely at the forum. I think this can be developed in the future with both the school board and the community setting up the structure.