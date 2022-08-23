It's becoming a big dill - locals want to play pickleball

Before getting themselves in a pickle, the Baraboo and Portage parks departments are working on creating pickleball courts to meet the rising demand for them. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America and the area's local governments are eager to meet the need.

"We are seeing a request and a demand form the public to play pickleball," said Toby Monogue, Portage Parks and Recreation Department director. "We are converting the Pine Meadow Parks' tennis court into three permanent pickleball courts."

Monogue is hoping construction begins in mid- to late-September. The construction project is part of Portage's 2022 Capital Projects. Portage's only public pickleball courts are at Pine Meadow and, currently, only transitory.

"We have portable nets currently at that location for people to use," he said. A pickleball court has different dimensions than a tennis court. "There is room at Pine Meadow," Monogue noted, taking into account the sport's rapid growth, "for additional courts that could be added in the future."

Pickleball is a sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Play can happen indoors or out on a badminton-sized court with a modified tennis net. Played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes, it's a sport that can be played by all ages and skill levels.

According to the 2022 Sports and Fitness Industry Association, pickleball grew in 2021 to 4.8 million players in the US. There was a 14.8% growth in the sport from 2020 to 2021. There are tournaments across the country where prize money heads into the thousands of dollars. Championships are now being seen on ESPN. Invented by three enterprising men in Seattle, Washington in 1965, the USA Pickleball Association is vying for the sport to be added to the Olympic Games in the future.

Meanwhile, in Baraboo, Michael Hardy, director of Baraboo's Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, is a little too busy to play.

"I enjoy it. I have my own paddle and balls," he said, but doesn't quite have the time. He does know how popular it is. "It allows for some exercise that most people can do safely, has less chance for serious injury than other sports, is less expensive than other sports, needs less space, and it is a very social game that people love."

Baraboo is eying Campbell Park, the place locals currently play pickleball, to create more permanent courts. Tonight, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Baraboo Civic Center, room 12, the parks department will present to the public two concepts for the Campbell Park Master Plan to gain feedback on each design. Both designs have dedicated pickleball courts.

The comments at the meeting will be forwarded to the Parks Commission for consideration at their September 12 meeting, with possible recommendation to the Baraboo City Council soon after. "If approved," Hardy said, "ground wouldn't be broken until funding is secured, which will depend on several factors."

In the meantime, Portage plans to ply people with pickleball soon, and Baraboo will begin bouncing ideas for park designs so both cities' residents can head to the courts with their friends, rackets and balls in hand.