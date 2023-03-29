Jack met Jill playing jazz.

Jack Grassel was a jazz man; a guitarist with loads of CDs, compositions, books, and music gigs under his belt.

Jill Jensen was jazzy, too. A jazz singer who also was an actor, was performing in plays, commercials, and videos.

They met playing jazz on stage once, and then twice, and then a thousand times more.

"One night," Jensen recalled, "we played without a band. People said we sounded good as a duo. It's been us two ever since."

Soon after they began playing together, they grew smitten with one another. They were married after teaming up musically in 1998.

"It's great," Jensen said, "because the whole band fits into one car."

Their car will make its way to Baraboo on April 7. They will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Con Amici Wine Bar located at 126 3rd Street.

"A successful concert is the result of three things: a fine band, a responsive audience, and a comfortable venue," Grassel said. "We played Con Amici last summer and enjoyed one of our best ever performances because everything was as it should be."

The concert will feature both Racine natives; both accomplished in their own right.

Grassel sings and plays a wide array of musical instruments including a triple neck guitar, bass, and mandolin combination. He plays keyboards and harmonica, as well, to accompany his wife's vocals.

Their music is a blend of jazz, rock, Latin, and blues. These styles have coalesced over years of touring internationally together. They have entertained for over 20 years during the winter in Mexico and Guatemala.

Grassel has made 21 CDs, four with his wife, and written 17 guitar instruction books. His first concert was at the age of 5. Since, he's done, he estimates, some 15,000 music gigs.

Jensen started acting and singing at the age of 2.

"Special music is made by two people in love," Grassel said of the duo. "It's all great fun."

That fun will be shared at Con Amici in Baraboo quite soon.