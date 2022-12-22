Jack Young Middle School food drive is off the wall

It's not often, when, as a middle school student, one sees one's math teacher duct-taped to the wall near the lunchroom.

Further, it's not often, when the student is allowed to be the one taping said math teacher, to the delight of students and staff.

And, more so, to have all these sticky shenanigans help the local community; the taping part of a new-fangled food drive put on for the first time this year.

"How can we get the kids motivated for a food drive?" This is the question Emily Johnson, a teacher at Baraboo's Jack Young Middle School (JYMS), pondered earlier this year. "What can we do to excite them to collect food?" These are the questions she asked with other staff members.

Their thought: if students collect a certain amount of food per grade level, the students will be able to duct-tape a teacher to the wall. Collect 900 items or more, and they can duct-tape Baraboo School Superintendent Dr. Rainey Briggs and Jack Young Middle School Principal Abby Alt to the wall.

"Everyone got really excited about it," Johnson said. "The kids started talking about it. They really liked the idea and when it actually came time to starting taping teachers up, they loved it."

Teachers were taped to Jack Young Middle School walls this week.

Twelve brave JYMS teachers volunteered to be taped. Luke Kramer, a teacher at the school, noted, "They couldn't believe it was happening until they saw it in actuality." He continued, "We had rolls of duct tape and handed it to them." He laughed. "They were, like, 'Holy cow!'"

"All the kids who wanted to participate, could," Johnson said.

The food collected by the students is being donated to Baraboo's Beyond Blessed, a local non-profit food pantry, established in 2018 by Shannon Howley. The food will be much appreciated. In November of this year, the organization served 2,333 local households.

"We have great kids," Alt said. "They're learning how to navigate our world. This means looking beyond their friend groups to the wider community." She continued, "There are great adults at this school helping them navigate."

The goal was 300 items collected per grade level. That meant the JYMS student body had to collect 900 items to tape up teachers, including Dr. Briggs and Principal Alt. As of this writing, the students had collected 1,433 items.

This is the first "tape a teacher" food drive event. It's proven successful enough for them to consider turning it into an annual event at the school.

Kramer said of the students, "They really strive to have their voices heard. They want to make a difference. They want to make an impact." Sometimes that means bringing in a can of tomato soup so you can help tape up your math teacher.

Dr. Briggs and Principal Alt will be taped to Jack Young Middle School walls soon; this week's winter storm has postponed the festivities.

"Middle-schoolers care and want to help," Kramer said. To be able to care with a chuckle, and a carton of freshly opened duct tape to be dispensed on those teaching them a thing or two about caring, all the better.