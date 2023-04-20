“The past is not dead,” wrote famously by William Faulkner, “it’s not even past.” History is being played out every day. Some events are big and some events are small, but all, collectively, change who we are and who we will become.

For 16 students at Baraboo’s Jack Young Middle School (JYMS), history, for them, will be made on April 22 at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. That’s because the students have been selected as state finalists for this year’s National History Day competition.

National History Day is an academic enrichment program for students in grades 6 to 12. Students select topics connected to an annual theme and complete their own in-depth research on the topic.

This year, the theme is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, and Ideas.”

JYMS students present their conclusions by creating museum-style exhibits, media documentaries, research papers, interactive websites, and dramatic performances.

“When students ask me why we have to learn about history, my answer is that we aren’t really learning history,” said Linda Chappetto, an 8th grade social studies teacher at JYMS. “We are learning how to learn, how to find out, and how to tell if the information we found is reliable,” said the students’ advisor for the National History Day competition.

Reliable information has proven to be more challenging in this divisive age. Chappetto said, “The flood of information available on the internet, which seems to be increasingly divided, makes it more important than ever that students learn those skills.”

When Chappetto was a student herself, her spark of interest in history came from traveling to places with her mother, like Washington, D.C., Colonial Williamsburg, and the World’s Fair when it visited New Orleans.

“Then, in high school,” she said, “I had some amazing history teachers who helped me find a deep passion for all the social studies.”

The Baraboo teacher, who has been with the district since 2012, is hoping to pay it forward, giving guidance to JYMS students and this year’s state competitors.

“I am always impressed,” Chappetto said, at how hard they work to collect information for their projects.”

Students Nina, Dylan, and Cole will present a documentary about Title IX. As part of their project, they interviewed local retired teacher Kathy Allen, who was a college student, and then, a young teacher when Title IX changes went into effect.

A documentary about women’s rights was put together by Kassie, Leah, and Lily. Chappetto marveled, saying, “They draw a line from a new form of dress for Victorian women, to a transportation boom, to the fight for women’s rights and the freedom to travel around unescorted.”

“The Orphan Train: Moving Children to the Frontier” is an exhibit created by JYMS students Mallory, Makennah, and Rachel. The exhibit has local ties. Some of the orphans who were taken from the East Coast were eventually resettled in Wisconsin.

Heath wrote a historical paper entitled “Russian Discovery of Siberia: The Eastern Frontier.” “It’s very exciting,” Chappetto said, “it’s the first paper we have ever had that advanced to the state level.”

Baraboo students will present performances, also. Lathan and Kaya will present “The Challenger Deep: Frontier of the Ocean.” Many believe that the ocean is the last unexplored frontier. Chappetto likes how well the performance fits in with the year’s theme.

Emma and Kaylee’s performance is about Florence Nightingale and Queen Victoria. Both students are interested in the nursing field.

The Russian space program is explored by students Yana and Amy.

“The students,” Chappetto said, “take a unique perspective. They focus on the early victories that the Russian program enjoyed which helped the U.S. build their own space program.”

Lukas’s project about the frontier town, Deadwood, was chosen as an alternate for the state competition.

“The student did a lot of digging,” Chappetto said, “and even contacted the Deadwood Historical Society to get more directions to take with the research.”

Participation in the National History Day competition grows year after year. This year, more than 500,000 students participated nationally.

The National History Day program in Wisconsin is coordinated by the Wisconsin Historical Society.

If JYMS students win in the coming state competition, they’ll compete on the national level. That event will take place in June at the University of Maryland campus.

About 3,000 students from across the United States and overseas will compete in the national contest for awards and prizes.

Perhaps those awards and prizes will go to these Baraboo students. Regardless, history is being made.

