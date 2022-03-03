Janesville woman pleads guilty in Sauk County Circuit Court to 4th OWI with children in car

A Janesville woman was sentenced recently in Sauk County Circuit Court after being charged with a fourth drunken driving offense with a passenger under 16 after Baraboo police arrested her with two children in her car in August.

Cassey L. Schyvinck, 38, pleaded guilty Monday during her sentencing hearing. Her charges included a fourth offense OWI, a fourth offense driving with a prohibited alcohol content and two counts of felony bail jumping.

The bail jumping counts stemmed from two cases in Rock County Circuit Court from April and June in which Schyvinck was charged with substantial battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping. As conditions of the signature bail in both cases, Schyvinck was ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not consume alcohol or other intoxicants.

A charge of refusing to take a test for intoxication after being arrested was dismissed after a motion from the prosecutor in a separate case.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock sentenced Schyvinck to four years of probation for the OWI charge. Conditions of the probation include eight months in Sauk County Jail with huber release privileges with the option to transfer to the Rock County Jail. Schyvinck must also maintain absolute sobriety, full-time employment and not possess any alcohol or enter bars or liquor stores.

Screnock ordered Schyvinck’s driver’s license revoked for six years and for her to undergo an alcohol and other drug assessment. She must install an ignition interlock device on her vehicle immediately and upon regaining her license, undergo alcohol treatment and provide a DNA sample.

If she violates the conditions of her probation, Schyvinck will be required to serve two years in prison and two years on extended supervision.

The count of driving with a prohibited alcohol content was dismissed on a motion request by prosecutor Gabriel David Arevalo. The bail jumping charges were dismissed but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, Baraboo police officer Brandon Sonn responded to a call just before 8 p.m., Aug. 26, from a person reporting they had seen Schyvinck noticeably intoxicated at the Mobil Get-N-Go, 325 S. Blvd., getting into a silver vehicle. The caller said there were children in the car.

Schyvinck repeatedly told the officer she couldn’t do things when asked, like getting out of the car or performing field sobriety tests. At one point, she handed the officer a bank card instead of her identification and asked him for a lighter. She denied drinking any intoxicants though the officer noted that he “could detect an odor” of alcohol from “three feet away from her.”

According to court records, Schyvinck was convicted of driving with a prohibited alcohol content in November 2001 and drunken driving in April 2015 and May 2015.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.