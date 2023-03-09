There can be heart in huevos rancheros. There can be soul in enchiladas suizas. There can be a sense of community over a platter of carnitas. Jose Louis Parra Vera knows this. That’s why his restaurants in the area are so successful and why he’s expanding.

“We are here to work hard and bring bread to the table,” he said.

That bread is being broken a lot in the last handful of days. Jose’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant had a ribbon-cutting at their new location in Sauk City this week. Last week, the Baraboo location celebrated its 11th anniversary.

“I love what I do,” he said. “I look forward every day to get to work.”

Work is hard. Work is good. The 42-year-old was born and raised in Veracruz, Mexico. He moved to the United States at the age of 12, bringing with him a strong work ethic, a desire to help others, and the memories of being in the kitchen with his mother.

In Eau Claire, in the early 2000s, he worked at a Mexican restaurant, learning the ropes. By 2007 he was working in Baraboo and opened Jose’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant in 2012. “I love the Baraboo community,” he said over a plate of special vallarta. “We come together for big things.”

Big things could mean many things. Big things, in the community, could be helping out a local family in need; contributing to an organization or a cause; or simply having a birthday party with family and friends. The walls of photographs in the Baraboo restaurant of people enjoying their birthday at the establishment are a testament to Jose’s food, work, and efforts to warmly bring people together.

“We care about our customers,” he said. “We want our restaurant to feel like home.”

That’s because, for Jose, the area is home. He and his family — they have five children — want the community to enjoy themselves over plates of nachos fajitas del mar, burritos el vallarta, and queso fondito, But, also, more than that, the restauranteur wants us all to respect one another.

“No colors,” he said, “No races. We should see each other as people.”

People, maybe with a margarita at hand, or a pile of chips with some fresh guacamole.

“I do this with all my heart,” he said.

The restaurant has consistently been voted “best of.” One of his newer locations is inside the Ho-Chunk Casino. He also has dining in Wisconsin Dells on Stand Rock Road. He also has a mobile truck that he deploys frequently to small Wisconsin towns that may not ordinarily have access to eat authentic Mexican food.

The Sauk City location is on Phillips Boulevard. Open at 11 a.m. seven days a week, Jose is excited about building yet another community bond by way of churros and chimichangas.

“I have the best job,” he said proudly. “I make people happy.”