Judge stalls Sauk City man's prosecution agreement over anger management questions

A Sauk City man charged with threatening an attorney, a law firm and the new property owners of a parcel of land previously owned by his family appeared Monday during a hearing in Sauk County Circuit Court to enter into a deferred prosecution agreement.

Cary Trudell, 56, entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment immediately before the hearing to the single felony charge of threats to communicate derogatory information, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 3.5 years.

Trudell’s attorney, Nils Wyosnick, and the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office had proposed a deferred prosecution agreement by joint recommendation. However, Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock decided against accepting the proposed agreement, noting that he could not make the decision at that time that the agreement is in the best interest of the public.

Screnock specifically pointed to questions regarding an anger management assessment and other examination of Trudell’s mental well being. He instead asked for more information before he makes a ruling. A new hearing is set for May 10.

Trudell was charged in September after he allegedly hand-delivered a manifesto outlining his intent to cause harm to an attorney who implemented the sale of a former family parcel of land at S10387 Roeser Road valued at $9,000.

According to the criminal complaint, the parcel was sold to Wallo Brands of Middleton after none of the family members contested the sale, which they were given a window of time to do by the attorney. The $40,000 gained from the sale was placed in a trust for the family, which was also approved by all beneficiaries.

The attorney contacted an officer with the Sauk Prairie Police Department June 3, the same day Trudell came to the law office with paperwork and an envelope with his name and address on it. Inside, there was a 15-page letter which instructed the attorney to purchase the land for $75,000 and transfer the parcel to Trudell. He also said the new property owners were required to give him $11,000 in compensation, which Trudell would then use to prove he purchased the property at its appraised value.

Trudell wrote in the letter that neither the property owners nor the lawyer had any choice against following his directive.

“This is not a request,” Trudell wrote. “This is an ultimatum for complete and unconditional surrender to a superior power.”

Trudell demanded the parcel be given to him by the end of that month and threatened to find a way to get the attorney’s law license taken away.

“If I have to pay one thin dime for that property it back I will be coming after your Bar License like a freight train bearing down on a penny because you will have proven hands down to ME you are not worthy to possess it,” he wrote.

He threatened the use of public forums to ruin the attorney’s reputation, specifically by leaving bad reviews, and said he would take away a property where the lawyer works to “turn it into a museum for MY TRIUMPHS” emphasizing that it was “not a joke.”

