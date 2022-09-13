Juneau County man arrested in Lake Delton for meth sale

A Warrens man was charged Friday with selling methamphetamine after being arrested at gunpoint outside of Dollar Tree in Lake Delton.

Roger A. Otto Jr., 40, faces a maximum prison sentence of 80 years and 60 years of extended supervision on charges of repeated sale of greater than 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, the case began in Juneau County, where a special agent and a detective with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office arranged a controlled purchase with a confidential informant Oct. 20. The informant told police that Otto needed to meet in Wisconsin Dells to get $4,000 in cash before buying the more than 486 grams of methamphetamine in Madison and bringing it back to the area.

Officers followed Otto to Wisconsin Dells and then down to Madison, where he met with someone in the parking lot of Kwik Trip, 1434 Northport Drive, before driving directly back to Wisconsin Dells.

Otto went to an apartment complex at 231 N. Burritt Ave. in Wisconsin Dells. Police watched him in the parking lot for “several minutes” before walking over to the Dumpsters. He left the building just after 3 p.m.

He met the informant a few minutes after 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Dollar Tree, 121 Commerce St., and told the informant the more than 225 grams of drugs were in the back of his truck. Otto sat for roughly 15 minutes in his vehicle before getting out and walking toward the store, according to the complaint.

Police drove up to Otto and pulled guns, handcuffing Otto after he raised his arms as instructed. Officers found a glass pipe in Otto’s pocket and a meth bong in his vehicle, according to the complaint.

Officers received approval from a resident at 231 N. Burritt Ave. to search the apartment. The man told police Otto had asked about a container and left the apartment for some time, showing them he likely hid drugs in a storage closet within the building. Officers allegedly found a container weighing 261 grams which held methamphetamine.

Otto has pending cases in Monroe County Circuit Court outlining charges of domestic abuse, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. He also faces charges in Sauk County Circuit Court of carrying a concealed knife and bail jumping. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance Sept. 21.