Juneau County resident set to turn 100

Bonnie Crandall is joining the centenarian club.

Crandall, a Hustler native born in 1922 who has lived in Juneau County for most of her 99.9 years, is celebrating her 100th birthday March 12.

She currently resides at Cottage Care in Mauston, and well-wishers who would like to help her celebrate can participate in a drive-through parade at 1 p.m. Saturday. The parade is forming at Bethany Lutheran Church, 701 Grove St., and will drive past Cottage Care, 204 Hall St., with a police escort to celebrate Crandall’s milestone.

“I was born in Hustler, there were 200 or less people there when I was born,” Crandall said. “There was no café and my father had a hardware store – it served the farmers like a general store.”

At 2 years old her father was elected Juneau County Sheriff and Crandall, her mother, father, two sisters and brother moved into a house directly in front of the jail, which was located where Mauston City Hall currently sits.

“This was during prohibition, so the farmers would come in – my mother was Norwegian – and say they were drunk and stay the night in jail – there were no hotels at that time – and get a meal,” Crandall said. “The prisoners bragged about the food.”

The position of sheriff was term-limited at the time, so after two years Crandall’s dad convinced her mother to run for sheriff.

Crandall lived in Mauston until she went to college at St. Olaf’s in Minnesota, where she studied education.

“I was in college during World War II… it wasn’t a good time to be in college,” Crandall said. “All the boys were at war except one who was 4F (unqualified for service)”

After college she began teaching and got her start in Hillsboro teaching sixth grade.

“My class was all the troublemakers until then,” Crandall said. “After that they were the prize pupils.”

Crandall, whose maiden name is Olson, met her husband James Crandall in high school and they married after he returned from serving in the military. He opened the Crandall Funeral Home in Mauston, and upon her retirement in 1958 she helped him run the business.

Together they had one son who eventually took over the funeral home. He moved into Cottage Care later in life and Crandall moved into the facility to spend time with him before he died last year.

“I don’t know why we celebrate 100 years,” Crandall said. “Some people will say I made a big splash because I did something good for them… all it is is living.”

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

