Jury finds Dickson guilty of attempted North Freedom homicide

The jury trial for a former Reedsburg man concluded Monday after Sauk County Circuit Judge Patricia Barrett determined one last argument regarding his mental health did not meet the requirements to be considered by the jury.

Gary Wayne Dickson, 39, was found guilty Friday by a jury in all counts but one. He was found not guilty of a felony charge of theft of movable property.

Dickson had entered a plea of not guilty in March 2021 on felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, recklessly endangering safety, armed burglary, reckless use of a firearm and burglary of a dwelling with people present as well as misdemeanor counts of using a firearm while intoxicated, intentionally pointing a firearm at someone and criminal trespassing.

The argument that Dickson was unfit to stand trial had been posited by his attorney in past court proceedings. A competency evaluation found in December 2020 that Dickson was able to stand trial, but the not guilty by mental disease or defect plea was entered again in March 2021 and he was again denied an attempt to avoid a trial.

Dickson’s attorney, Steven Sarbacker, argued that his alcohol use disorder, commonly referred to as alcoholism, was what contributed to Dickson’s erratic behavior in the early morning hours when he attempted to shoot his mother and his stepfather at their North Freedom home.

According to the criminal complaint and testimony and attorney arguments during the trial, Dickson had been staying at a friend’s home in June 2020 when he took a gun from that home and drove drunkenly to his parents’ home at 113 S. Oak St. He had been calling the landline repeatedly, leaving voicemail messages for his mother because he wanted to talk and wasn’t invited into the home because of past disagreements, Sarbacker said.

When he arrived around 3 a.m., he started shooting a Taurus Judge revolver at the siding of the home, leaving visible marks and smashing the bedroom windows. During a 911 call played in court, Dickson’s mother, Suzanne Bahr, could be heard realizing the sounds weren’t rocks being thrown at the building and her husband, Bill Bahr, yelling that he recognized Dickson’s car.

Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen argued that Dickson smashed through the sliding glass door with the intent to murder Bill Bahr and harm Suzanne Bahr as he made his way through the home with the handgun and a flashlight.

Sarbacker said Dickson, who was later found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.13% through a hospital blood test and ketamine in his system after the blood was tested by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, was distraught and motivated by the substances he had abused.

The prosecution laid out a scene in which Dickson stalked to his parents’ bedroom and found them at the bottom of the stairs. Bill Bahr had a rifle and when Dickson aimed down the stairs, he fired and missed Bahr’s head by inches, Spoentgen said. Sarbacker said Bill Bahr initially told police he had fired first but later changed his story and that the bullet holes from Dickson’s gun were not close to his parents.

Dickson ended up shot and lying on the floor in the home. Sarbacker said Bahr shot two more times through the floor and struck him again. A deputy arrived at the home and found Dickson shirtless, lying in his own blood. He was taken via MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison.

After he was found guilty of all but one charge, the jury reconvened Monday. Sarbacker argued that Dickson met the requirements for being found not guilty by mental defect by having Dickson provide testimony on the stand, but prosecutors argued the defense had failed and Barrett agreed. She found the argument insufficient to direct the jury to consider the argument.

Barrett ordered that a pre-sentence investigation of Dickson be conducted. Dickson faces a potential maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

