Jury finds man guilty on all charges related to Lake Delton shooting

A jury took less than two hours to find a Reedsburg man accused of attempted homicide guilty on all three of the felony charges he was facing during a trial this week in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko read the verdicts Thursday. Rasmey S. Chhim, 30, was found guilty of felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety with reckless use of a firearm. Klicko ordered a pre-sentence investigation and revoked the $150,000 cash bond in the case. Defense attorney John Smelinski said he will have a pre-sentence investigation conducted as well.

The trial concluded Thursday after Chhim first testified in the morning and attorneys delivered their closing remarks in the afternoon.

Chhim was charged after events that unfolded in January 2021 in the parking lot of Walmart in Lake Delton. Prosecutors presented video showing the altercation between Chhim’s friend, Marcus Jones, and a man named Joshua Thompson, who was later shot.

Witnesses and video showed Jones meeting Thompson outside of his vehicle. The pair begins walking across a lane of traffic to where a burnt orange crossover SUV was parked. When they got roughly two-thirds of the way to the vehicle, Thompson stopped and ran back to the silver Buick LaCrosse where the mother of his child, Melissa Johnson, was sitting in the driver’s seat and the 2-year-old was sitting in the backseat.

Jones followed and began fighting Thompson as he tried to get into the passenger seat and yelled for Johnson to drive away. Jones said during testimony that Thompson had stolen a chain he was wearing, prompting him to chase the man down.

Video showed that Johnson backed out of the parking spot, knocking Jones down, and as the vehicle backed up farther, Chhim rushed to the front of the vehicle and fired a shot through the windshield in Thompson’s direction.

While the defense argued he shot at the vehicle out of self-defense for Jones, Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Emily Eklund argued that Jones was not in danger and had only suffered a scraped knee, the type of injury children experience when learning how to rollerblade.

“Shooting the passenger of the vehicle does not stop the vehicle; it does nothing to protect anyone,” Eklund said to the jury. “We talked at length about how there was no serious risk to Marcus Jones. Any peril he was in was completely of his own making.”

Smerlinski pushed back against the assertion that Jones and Chhim could have simply walked away from the altercation.

“Whatever those two had going on, JT and Marcus Jones, it wasn’t something you were going to walk away from,” Smerlinski said. “In fact, we saw, that’s exactly how it ended up.”

Smerlinski argued there was no proof that Chhim intended to murder Thompson and that the prosecutors did not meet the burden that Chhim acted unlawfully. Eklund argued that Chhim was not worried for Jones’ life and instead shot Thompson because he “wanted to be cool for people,” as he had indicated in phone calls from prison, she said.

The charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. The other two felonies have a maximum of 12.5 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision combined. Chhim will be sentenced after the pre-sentence investigations are concluded.

