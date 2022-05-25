Jury finds Richland Center woman guilty in Sauk County homicide

Amber M. Lundgren has been found guilty of all charges in her trial for a 2019 homicide.

That’s what a jury told court officials Wednesday after reconvening in the Sauk County Circuit Court room less than 24 hours after the court adjourned to let the jury deliberate whether the Richland Center woman, who had claimed self-defense, had intended to kill then 37-year-old Christopher Lytle of Westfield.

Lundgren, 38, faces life imprisonment after being found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide. The jury also issued a guilty verdict for a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Circuit Court Michael Screnock entered the guilty judgments and ordered a presentence investigation to be conducted. The investigation, which was requested by the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office, will examine Lundgren’s life and provide a recommendation for sentencing.

The jury had begun deliberations at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday after closing arguments. Jurors agreed to go home roughly two hours later and reconvened at the courthouse at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, where they deliberated for another two hours before announcing their decision in court.

The verdicts come after more than two years of court proceedings in the case against Lundgren. She had posited that Lytle attempted to sexually assault her after she picked him up outside the Ho-Chunk casino near Baraboo in September 2019. When he attacked her at the end of North Hein Road near Levee Road in the town of Fairfield, she got away from him and back to her car, grabbing the gun and shooting him out of fear for her life, the defense contended.

But the prosecutors disputed this claim. With the aid of detectives from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Sauk County District Attorney Michael Albrecht wove a narrative of a calculated liar who lured Lytle out to the turnaround area in an effort to win back the love of her life, her now ex-husband David.

Lundgren was in a toxic relationship which she wanted to keep secure by proving her loyalty, prosecutors argued. The only way to do that was to eliminate a man from her past, they argued, which is why Lundgren walked up to Lytle in the grass of that dead end, placed a handgun to the back of his neck and pulled the trigger. While Lytle was lying on the ground, blood filling his lungs, she shot him again, Albrecht said, noting that forensic pathologist Robert Corliss, who testified for the DA, referred to the shots as “execution style.”

Defense attorney Andrew Martinez spoke to trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder. Lundgren had experienced sexual violence most of her life, he said, from being raped more than once as a teenager to the abusive behavior she dealt with in romantic relationships. She dealt with this trauma by pretending it never happened, he said.

While Albrecht argued Lundgren lied consistently, Martinez did not dispute that. Instead, he pointed to testimony from Courtney Endres, a forensic psychologist, who examined Lundgren and said that the lying was a response to negative events in her life. Martinez also said that when the brain experiences trauma, it can cause someone to be unable to piece together what happened, again referring to testimony from Endres.

Lundgren changed her story multiple times as detectives provided her with new information, Albrecht said. Prosecutors argued that she manipulated the information available to her to make herself look better. Martinez brought in a witness who said Lytle had mirrored the actions he took with Lundgren with her, taking her to North Hein Road and sexually assaulting her. Prosecutors dismissed the testimony by noting that the woman had said she was upset with Lytle because he did not want to father her children.

Screnock revoked the order of bond in the case. Lundgren had been released on a $10,000 cash bond in November 2020 after Martinez successfully argued for the reduction of bail from $500,000 cash.

Lundgren had been serving time in Sauk County Jail since September, when she violated the conditions of her bond by not checking in with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office during a two-hour window of time because she said she was distracted by getting her children ready for school.

Once the presentence investigation is finished, a sentencing hearing will be scheduled.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

