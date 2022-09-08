Kids Ranch lets kids be kids

It's a sunshine moment.

It's early morning at Kids Ranch, outside Rock Springs. The garden is in radiant bloom, waiting for children to water the flowers, pull the weeds, get their hands in the soil. The play equipment is awaiting children, too. The swings and slide are eager for happy kids and their laughter. The little trails on the property are beckoning young ones to have little adventures on their little journeys.

The main building, built by volunteers, is warming in the morning light. The kitchen is stocked with snacks and treats for hungry tots. There's a room in the building for counseling. There's another to house lovely bits of nature found outside: pretty rocks, big leaves, soft feathers.

The big room inside is bathed in natural light, inspiring all who enter, young and old alike. Toys are stacked, waiting. Arts and crafts, some half complete, are eager for a child's inspired touch and handiwork.

It's all part of Kids Ranch, a nonprofit whose mission is to connect at-risk youths, ages 6 to 10, with caring community members to build self-esteem and self-respect through educational and recreational programs. The organization celebrates its anniversary on Saturday, and will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023.

"Remarkable things happen here," said Penny Johnson, the organization's executive director.

Johnson retired from the Baraboo Public Library a few years ago. "I realized it would be a good time to spend with children." Those times, for her, at Kids Ranch, are sunshine moments.

Kids Ranch provides free or reduced-rate early intervention and prevention programs within four area school districts: Baraboo, Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Sauk Prairie.

Each year, more than 160 children participate in some or all of Kids Ranch's programming that includes a literacy program during the school year, mental health counseling all year, and summer day camps.

"I'm here," Johnson said, "because I love what I'm doing." The kids, and their families, seem to love it, too.

Sunshine moments abound. For instance, one girl was struggling with undiagnosed learning disabilities. Teresa Parker, Kids Ranch's mental wellness coordinator, helped the girl through her negative feelings of herself, made a diagnosis for her disabilities, and created a treatment plan.

The girl said later, "I can't believe the difference! Before, I felt always worried and scared because my teacher always had to ask me to pay attention, and now she doesn't have to anymore." She continued, "And I even believe that I am a smart girl!"

The children at the ranch are in states of chaos. Abuse, poverty, grief, mental health issues and learning disabilities can be found among them. The ranch provides care for them, even horseback rides, thanks to Baraboo River Equine-Assisted Therapies, Johnson said, adding, "People recognize the need."

Kids Ranch was founded in 1998 by the late Anne Rakos, a child and family therapist who saw a growing need for programs that supported local at-risk children. In 1999, Rakos teamed up with Mary Bowers, still at Kids Ranch as education coordinator, to also establish tutoring programs for reading within the area's school districts.

There's always more that can be done. The organization is looking for volunteers, literacy tutors, maintenance crews, drivers. "Do you want to be a hero?" Johnson asked.

Post-COVID, staff are eager to find dedicated spaces in the communities they serve for their continued school programming.

Twenty-five percent of the organization's funding comes from individual donations, with other funding secured through grants and donations from civic organizations.

The sun is still shining. Kids walk into the building. They say, "Good morning." They find toys and other kids to play with. They look out the windows at the day's beauty. The kids shine brighter. Another sunshine moment.