Kory Hartman is running a local radio station to the max

It's the top of the hour, and you're listening to 99.7 MAX FM on your radio dial in the heart of Baraboo.

It's the bottom of the hour, and you're listening to all the hits on 99.7 MAX FM on your radio dial in the heart of Baraboo.

It's any hour. It's all the time. It's on the radio dial. It's on TV43. It's at the local football game. It's at this week's board meeting. It's at the Christmas parade. It's 99.7 MAX FM and the heart of it, aside from the community that supports it, is Kory Hartman, its general manager.

"Baraboo is one of a kind," Hartman said by the radio consoles at the Sauk County Innovation Center where the radio station emanates from. "Every week we meet amazing people who call the Baraboo area home."

He's eager to meet more on Monday evening, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. at the station. There will be an open house where locals can check out the station's new digital audio equipment, see the build-out of its podcast and video studio, and hear about its new second transmitter in nearby Reedsburg on 103.7 FM.

The station wants to reflect the community because it is a part of the community. "We're all in this together," Hartman said. "If a local radio station isn't about the locals, how can it truly be a local radio station?"

Hartman, 44, and his family call the area home, and his family can easily recall the station's call letters because they all work there in some form or other. He's on the air. His wife is, too. His two sons work at the station. The station, as a whole, has about 10 full- and part-time staff in total. "The best part of running the station is connecting with people," Hartman said.

They connect through the airwaves and online. Those airwaves have flooded Hartman since his youth. As a teenager, he walked into a radio station in Iron River, Michigan. He was 15 years old. "I walked in," he said. "And didn't leave."

He hasn't really left radio and broadcasting since. He became that station's board operator. Later, he became board operator for Milwaukee Brewers games. He worked, in part, with the legendary Bob Uecker. He was a storm chaser for the Weather Channel.

But he wanted to get back to small town radio. He wanted to return to the roots of it: one in which stronger community blooms. An opportunity arose in Baraboo. He took over as the station's owner in 2017. He said, "I absolutely love this area."

Hartman knows it takes more than heart. It takes hard work. COVID-19 was hard. With businesses not open in the area, and most all events cancelled, advertising dwindled significantly. Ninety-nine percent of the station's funding comes from local advertising. The station survived. Hartman said, "We all want to be here for each other."

Technology is also a challenge. Internet connectivity is a significant issue. The station uses five internet service providers just to keep the station on the air.

Regardless of the issues, Hartman's dedicated to keeping the station on the air and to continuing to be a vital community resource, whether it's playing Duran Duran tunes, streaming a local church service, showing a Wisconsin-based fishing show, cheering on the local football team, or the myriad other ways of being of service to the Baraboo area.

At the top of the hour, or at the bottom, the airwaves resonate with the Baraboo community. Always that.