Kurtz, Marklein discuss rural broadband, drugs, election integrity at Lemonweir listening session

Juneau County residents gathered at a listening session Jan. 21 to speak with their political representatives on rural broadband, the drug epidemic and election integrity.

Republican State Senator Howard Marklein and Republican State Representative Tony Kurtz listened to concerns from citizens for about an hour on various issues facing constituents of their districts at the Lemonweir Town Hall.

Marklein, who represents the 17th Senate District and is Co-Chair of the Joint Finance Committee, and Kurtz, who represents the 50th Assembly District which includes most of Juneau County, held three listening sessions Jan. 21 in Lemonweir, Camp Douglas and Lyndon Station.

Broadband

After numerous residents spoke to inform the representatives that a lack of access to broadband is a major issue facing the rural areas of Juneau County, both Kurtz and Marklein acknowledged the issue but stated the lack of access is not due to a lack of money.

“There is ample money, but the problem now is going to be crews, it’s going to be supplies,” Kurtz said. “Order fiber now, (you) won’t get it until 2023… fiber costs are going up, labor costs are going up.”

Asked how much of the more than $2.5 billion budget surplus he would commit to broadband, Marklein agreed with Kurtz.

“I believe now money is not the problem, there are billions coming into the state,” Marklein said. “We’ve committed more money in the budget to state broadband than ever before… I’m more concerned about waste at this point.”

Marklein said broadband faces the same issue as money set aside for transportation, where no matter how much lawmakers put into the budget to address infrastructure “every penny will be spent” regardless of the actual cost of the project.

According to Marklein, the most effective way for rural communities to ensure they receive broadband are not through the state level but by having a local “champion.”

“You need a champion,” Marklein said. “A person who is going to birddog this thing, make the phone calls, make sure a meeting doesn’t get delayed a month or so.”

Tobacco and drugs

Mauston Council Member Donna McGinley thanked Marklein for re-introducing, and Kurtz for coauthoring in the Assembly, a bill on vaping before asking both representatives to address the drug epidemic in Juneau County.

“Substance abuse… Juneau County has seen a lot of that,” McGinley said. “We know that residential treatment is certainly good but it is very expensive and not always geographically close to a person’s home or community…. they recover then are put back and face employment problems, lack of housing, other issues.”

McGinley said those recovering from substance abuse need services “to sustain themselves in recovery,” and the cost to support those individuals is worth the money.

“I’m very appreciative of the work you do in the county,” Kurtz said, noting that the drug issue is personal for him. “It is very expensive, very time consuming… don’t dismiss the drug issue in our nation, it is very real.”

McGinley asked that Kurtz and Marklein advocate for Juneau County to receive funding from upcoming opioid settlement fund hearings. A virtual listening session for members of the public from Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Green, Grant, Iowa, Juneau, Lafayette, Richland, Rock, Sauk, and Vernon counties and members of the Ho-Chunk Nation is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 28.

Election integrity

Town of Lemonweir Clerk Carin Leach expressed concerns over the possible removal of the Wisconsin Election Commission amidst hearings in Madison on the 2020 election.

“We rely on them for so much information and guidance during every election, for me they’ve been a godsend,” Leach said. “I’ve been here 20 years, they’ve evolved over the years, but for a small township the access we have to them, and to get the right forms, that’s something I don’t have the time to figure that out. We need someone to help me so our voters get the right information and make sure they’re able to vote.”

Marklein, who noted he volunteered for the April 2020 election as a poll worker, said he appreciates the work of clerks like Leach.

“As far as WEC, it needs to be there, you need that support,” Marklein said. “Someone has to be there to answer a question, an email.”

However, both Marklein and Kurtz said they had questions about the election, with Marklein saying he has “full confidence in the results here, in my township, all over rural Wisconsin… (but) some places got different instructions than we got here.”

Leach, who said she is preparing for the upcoming elections, said lawmakers need to focus on the future.

“I did a lot of work, spent a lot of time,” Leach said. “I want that year to be over with, we’re done with this, we’re past it… they keep digging it up and saying it’s not legal, spending tax payer money.”

Kurtz defended the money spent on election investigations, saying that Hillary Clinton lost the election in 2016 but Democrats “spent millions on investigating Russian collusion.” He said the Republican-ordered investigation led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is necessary to answer questions about the 2020 election despite the investigation’s portrayal in the media.

“What is getting mixed in the shuffle is there was approximately $8 million dollars that came from outside groups into Wisconsin,” Kurtz said, claiming the money was sourced from a group funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Kurtz expressed concerns that election officials in Milwaukee, Dane and Brown Counties were targeting Democrat voters in those counties who had not yet voted, rather than all voters who had not yet voted, and the efforts were aided by the funds coming from out of state.

Both Kurtz and Marklein are running for re-election in 2022.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

