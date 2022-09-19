La Valle woman charged with negligent homicide

A La Valle woman faces more than six years in prison after being charged for colliding with a motorcycle in August 2021, leaving one person dead and another severely injured.

Holly N. McMillin, 39, was charged Wednesday with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and reckless driving which caused great bodily harm, both felonies, in Sauk County Circuit Court.

The charges stem from a collision in August 2021 along State Highway 33 between Reedsburg and La Valle. McMillin was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee east toward Reedsburg around 5:30 p.m. when she struck and killed 61-year-old Dawn M. Ryczek, of Reedsburg. The driver of the motorcycle, Dennis A. Ryczek, 61, also of Reedsburg, was taken to UW Hospital via Med Flight.

According to the criminal complaint:

McMillin was on a phone call via bluetooth on her vehicle when she claimed she saw the Ryczeks sitting in the driveway of Club 33, E4889 Hwy 33, who appeared to be turning right toward Reedsburg. McMillin looked down to end her call and told police when she looked back up, she had collided with the white Harley-Davidson.

A number of people called 911 after seeing or hearing the crash.

One man was working outside of Club 33 when he turned to the sound of the motorcycle shifting down to turn right into the business. He told police he heard the crash and looked back up to see the motorcycle had been hit from behind and its occupants being thrown onto the road.

A nearby resident told police he was sitting outside when he saw the brake lights on the motorcycle light up. The Jeep brake lights never lit up, he said, though a tree blocked his view of the crash happening. He heard the collision and ran to see it. The resident said he could tell the Jeep was not stopping, though the driver did not seem to be speeding.

According to the complaint, the weather was “clear and mostly sunny” at the time of the crash, with the sun behind the drivers. The highway running past Club 33 is mostly straight without any obstructions for drivers to see ahead while driving east.

Investigators found the crash was roughly 35 feet from the western driveway to Club 33, which has two parallel parking lot extensions to serve as exits or entryways. There were tire marks left by the motorcycle and scrapes from the motorcycle sliding along the road at that point. The marks of a crash extend about 260 feet east of the area of impact.

There was fluid left on the road from the Jeep, left of the path of the motorcycle. The two vehicles likely did not hit again after the initial collision. There were no tire marks before or after to show heavy breaking or an abrupt change in direction. It was sitting 10 feet west of the motorcycle in the eastbound lane.

Dawn Ryczek was found 230 feet east of the area of impact along the east edge of the highway. Dennis Ryczek was along the same edge about 170 feet from the point of the collision.

“Attentiveness of the operator of the Jeep is the predominant factor in this crash,” Capt. James Hodges of the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the complaint. “She did not have the awareness to place the motorcycle as traveling in front of her prior to the event, she made no corrective actions to avoid the collision, and was admittedly conducting a hands-free phone call.”

According to data retrieved from McMillin’s vehicle, the Jeep was driving at 60 mph when it hit the back of the motorcycle. A blue bandana was stuck in the front grill of the vehicle when deputies arrived at the scene of the crash.

Sgt. Bradley Luber wrote in the complaint that a patient summary of Dennis Ryczek outlines a trauma 1 patient with a laceration to his spleen, multiple broken ribs, two vertebrae fractures, a number of broken bones in his face and right foot and a broken left elbow. He also had potential bleeding in the left frontal area of the surface of his brain.

“The patient received consultations from the facial trauma, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, burn surgery and trauma surgery services,” Luber wrote. “To date, he has reported no recollection of the event.”

McMillin is set to make an initial appearance in court Oct. 12.