 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

La Valle woman identified in fatal Saturday crash

  • 0
Police tape istock, generic file photo

Authorities have identified the elderly person who died in a crash over the weekend.

Geneva Johnson, 87, of La Valle, died Sunday after being taken to a Madison hospital, said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

Slightly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, callers reported that a 2005 Chevrolet Classic hit a tree along Wisconsin Highway 33, east of the Emerald Drive intersection in La Valle.

Deputies found the vehicle “several yards off” the road, Meister said.

If you use a computer for hours a day, there’s a good chance you know what it’s like to have eyestrain or dry eyes.

Johnson was awake, alert and complaining of injuries as responders worked to free her. She was trapped inside the vehicle. Johnson was taken out and transported to a hospital. The sheriff’s office was notified Sunday that she had died as a result of her injuries.

In a social media post her granddaughter, Chelsea Johnson, described Geneva Johnson as “a very loving, caring lady,” who “loved to talk to anyone” and “always made sure everyone else was taken care of first.”

People are also reading…

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News