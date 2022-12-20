La Valle woman identified in fatal Saturday crash

Authorities have identified the elderly person who died in a crash over the weekend.

Geneva Johnson, 87, of La Valle, died Sunday after being taken to a Madison hospital, said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

Slightly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, callers reported that a 2005 Chevrolet Classic hit a tree along Wisconsin Highway 33, east of the Emerald Drive intersection in La Valle.

Deputies found the vehicle “several yards off” the road, Meister said.

Johnson was awake, alert and complaining of injuries as responders worked to free her. She was trapped inside the vehicle. Johnson was taken out and transported to a hospital. The sheriff’s office was notified Sunday that she had died as a result of her injuries.

In a social media post her granddaughter, Chelsea Johnson, described Geneva Johnson as “a very loving, caring lady,” who “loved to talk to anyone” and “always made sure everyone else was taken care of first.”

