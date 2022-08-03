Lake Delton man charged with sexual assault of a child

A 30-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old he met while working as a lifeguard at Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells was recently released on a $500 cash bond and a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to show up in court Tuesday.

The warrant was quashed Wednesday by Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett and a hearing scheduled for Oct. 6 to forfeit his bond.

Rajiiv David Isree, of Lake Delton, faces charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child, child sexual exploitation, child pornography possession, child enticement, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor bail jumping and obstructing an officer.

Isree faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 143 years and 108 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint:

Isree met a 15-year-old while working as a lifeguard, complimenting the child’s eyes and sharing his Snapchat information with the teen June 10 at the resort. The pair talked, according to the teenager, and Isree said he was a 19-year-old originally from Jamaica living in J-1 housing along Bunker Drive.

They exchanged messages on the social media messaging app. A few days later, the teenager met with Isree at his apartment building, where he allegedly told the teen to disrobe and the pair engaged in sexual acts.

According to phone data retrieved by Lake Delton police officers, Isree recorded the interactions. The teen said he also held the teen by the throat and caused breathing issues during the interaction. Isree had sent a short video via Snapchat to the teen, but had also saved longer ones to his phone.

The teenager reported the assault after learning Isree had lied about his age. While 19 is still a teenager, the 15-year-old said learning Isree was twice as old felt like a violation and had gone to the Reedsburg Area Medical Center emergency room to report the rape.

Isree was interviewed by police. He told them he had not interacted with the 15-year-old outside of the resort and a few messages, denying any type of sexual acts between the two but once police searched his phone, they found video evidence of it.

As conditions of his bond, Isree is prohibited from having any contact with the teenager or the teen’s home or school. Isree was ordered to surrender his passport upon release on bail.

Barrett issued the warrant after Isree failed to show up for a motion hearing in a separate case. He entered a deferred prosecution agreement in July 2021 on charges of contact after domestic abuse and bail jumping. A motion was filed to revoke the 18-month-long agreement after he was charged with sexual assault of a child. The hearing was to consider that motion, but Isree did not show up.

He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 6.