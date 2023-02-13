Steve Stricker is one of Wisconsin’s greatest golfers. Born in Edgerton, he’s played at some of the world’s most prestigious courses: the Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open. Has he played, however, in waist deep snow on a frozen lake?

Sherri Steinhauer is also one of Wisconsin’s greatest golfers. The Madison native has won the du Maurier Classic and the Women’s British Open. Has she, though, played through freezing temperatures as a bonfire of Christmas trees lights up the night?

It takes a special kind of golfer to play the Eskimo Open. What began as a goofy idea in 1990 to break up the monotony of winter, the Eskimo Open, on frozen Lake Wisconsin, is the signature event of the year put on by the Lake Wisconsin Lions Club.

Golfing commences on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is right near Remi’s Thirsty Moose Restaurant, located at N3135 Co Rd V, Poynette. Tickets are $10 to play. Children 12 and under can golf for free.

After the sporting event, there will be a party. Remi’s Thirsty Moose will be a lot less thirsty the longer the festivities go on.

“The event gets the attendees out during the end of what can be a very long, cold winter, when they are tired of being inside for months,” said Joe Wajnert, Lake Wisconsin Lions Club treasurer and the chair of the Eskimo Open. “Some of my favorite memories are playing under such different conditions,” he said. The golf course is on the ice, for one thing. Sometimes there are feet of snow to contend with. Sometimes there’s standing water, 8 inches deep. Oftentimes, there’s the bone chilling cold.

“The Eskimo Open is always a lot of fun,” said Jean Minga, president of the Lake Wisconsin Lions Club. “I meet a lot of people who are there to have fun and help support a good cause.”

The first events, back in the early 1990s, attracted maybe 100 participants. They’re expecting about 500 plus to come out this year to play.

The play is certainly unusual. It’s an 18-hole course on the frozen lake where golfers use a regular golf club and tennis balls to play golf. The course is complete with trees, T-boxes, greens, and natural hazards.

Golfers have come from all over the world to play. They’ve had participants from such far-flung locales as Germany, Italy, and Colombia. When the Eskimo Open players aren’t playing, they’re in the clubhouse, enjoying raffles, food, cocktails, stories, and parties.

The day winds down with a bonfire of approximately 200 Christmas trees.

Last year, however silly the premise may be, the organization netted $27,000 from the event. The money is well used.

“Our club funds the local food pantries, libraries, EMS, scholarships for both Lodi and Poynette, eye screening for area youth, with a whole host of other Lions projects,” Wajnert said, “such as eyeglass recycling, disaster relief, and summer camps for kids with disabilities.”

Jean Minga and her husband have been Lake Wisconsin Lions Club members for almost seven years.

“We wanted to join in on the fun and serve the community once we moved here,” she said. “The Lions organization is a great place to meet people with your same causes in mind. To serve. Together we can.”

Lake Wisconsin Lions Club became a chartered member of Lions Club International in 1985 to support the communities of Poynette, Lodi, Okee, Harmony Grove, and Dekorra.

Lions Club International is the world’s largest service organization, made up of over 48,000 clubs in more than 200 countries worldwide.

“Being a Lion,” the organization’s website states, “is leading by example, building relationships, and improving our community through kindness.”

Sometimes you can improve one’s community with a golf swing in knee-deep snow, a cocktail waiting in the club house, and a giant pile of burning Christmas trees keeping you warm, though not nearly as warm as the hearts of those playing golf on Lake Wisconsin.