Lamers Baraboo branch short on bus drivers

Lamers Bus Lines in Baraboo is searching for more people to help transport area students to school.

The bus service, according to Lamers Bus Lines - Baraboo Branch Manager Terry Spencer, is looking for at least three or four new drivers. He added that the bus service currently has 31 drivers, but have four that only work morning or afternoon shifts.

"Those four drivers count as only two for route purposes," said Spencer via email.

Bus companies throughout Wisconsin have struggled to find drivers and in some area school districts staff members have even pitched in by obtaining a license to drive a school bus.

Richard Schulze, who has driven school buses for nearly 30 years for multiple school districts including Wisconsin Dells, said the staff shortage has not created much of an extra workload for him. He lauded Spencer's commitment to maintaining the buses and emphasizing safety.

"When a driver calls in sick or takes off, it is usually covered by one of the three office staff personnel," said Spencer in his email. "We would like to have an extra driver to be just a "stand-by driver" each route for those cases."

Spencer also said that despite the desire for a few extra drivers, the Baraboo terminal has the ability to help out other Lamers' terminals, which he said happens quite often.

The main impact, according to Spencer, of the shortage of drivers comes from larger area coverage and earlier pickup times. He said the largest route is a 60-mile total route that goes south of North Freedom. However, he said that students have had no trouble getting to school in a punctual manner.

"Some of the students could have a later pickup time and shorter time riding the bus," said Spencer. "However, those have increased because of more students riding the bus trying to cover a larger route area that was once covered by two buses."

Deadra Ramirez, the Baraboo terminal's assistant manager and human resources director, said the driver shortage affects school sports teams' ability to get to events at their desired times. She said that she has picked up routes for sports trips.

"I have only been driving for four years and having my own kids/step kids in sports, I had the great opportunity to drive their sports buses and watch their sports," said Ramirez.

Spencer added that most buses are now visiting multiple schools instead of just one. Because of that, the company has needed to establish a "pecking order" based on discharge times at the schools.

Lamers starts out commercially licensed drivers at $19 per hour for a minimum of two hours for each assigned route, according to Spencer's email. He said this is the first time in his 24 years of driving that most bus companies are increasing pay and bonuses, further acknowledging the need for drivers throughout the industry. The company pays for all needed training, reimburses trainees/drivers for the cost to upgrade from a regular driver's license to a commercial one, and could offer a $200 bonus each month for meeting all requirements and showing up for every route.

The bus driver shortage is just one of a litany of staff shortages related to and within the Baraboo School District.