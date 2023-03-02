Baraboo is implementing a clean energy fund that the city hopes will provide savings for even more environmentally-friendly initiatives in the future.

The city’s common council unanimously approved an LED lighting project in conjunction with area nonprofit Powered Up Baraboo on Feb. 28 that could result in lower energy costs. Money saved from those lower costs would then be placed in the newly-created Carbon Reduction Special Revenue Fund, which the council also unanimously approved as part of the project.

Powered Up Baraboo looks to increase the use of renewable energy, energy conservation, and environmentally sustainable practices in the city and throughout Sauk County.

Marianne Cotter, the co-president of the nonprofit, expressed gratitude for the city’s willing partnership. She mentioned city administrator Casey Bradley, finance director Julie Ostrander and parks and recreation director/city forester Mike Hardy as significant partners on the project.

“Together, we’re just finding creative ways to fund energy efficiency measures and renewable energy products for the city of Baraboo,” said Cotter.

Bradley said at the meeting that the project, which involves installing LED lighting at the city’s Civic Center, has been in the works for roughly a year. Energy cost savings over a five-year period following installation would then be placed into the Carbon Reduction Special Revenue Fund, which Cotter described as a “revolving loan” fund.

“The agreement is entering into a contract with Powered Up Baraboo that we’re going to create a fund, and then they’re going to raise the capital and what’s needed to replace those lights,” said Bradley. “We’re going to take the savings that we realize on an annual basis and put it into this fund, and the fund can then fund other carbon-reducing initiatives.”

Bradley added that the scope of projects that could result from these savings are “broad.” Adding revenue to the fund can go longer than five years if the city desires, according to the administrator.

“We consulted with the city about what might be a good project to start with,” said Cotter. “Some of our volunteers met with Mike Hardy and the maintenance staff at the Civic Center and realized that converting the Civic Center lighting to LED lighting would be a great way to start.”

Upgrading to the LED lights will be no cost to the city, as Powered Up Baraboo will raise the roughly $15,000 needed for the project. Cotter said that figure is from last year and that the nonprofit will get a new estimate now that the project has been approved.

Ald. Scott Sloan inquired about maintenance costs following completion of the project, which Bradley answered would most likely be covered by revenue from the newly-created fund. The amount of money saved each year from the LED lighting project is unclear due to projected utility rate increases over the five-year period.

Funds from the energy cost savings, calculated annually, of the LED lighting project at the Civic Center could be used for future insulation, air sealing, conversion of the city vehicle fleet to electric cars and accompanying charging stations, solar panel installation (like at Baraboo High School and Jack Young Middle School in the city), and further LED lighting projects.

The Carbon Reduction Special Revenue Fund is set to be maintained by the city for a minimum of 10 years. Budgeting for energy costs at the Civic Center will remain the same, with the savings going into the fund.

“That will be the seed money for future energy efficiency upgrades or retrofits or possibly even projects that would involve renewables,” said Cotter. “We’re just really excited about this partnership.”